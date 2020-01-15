holby-city-review-with-spoilers:-jac-and-kian-fight-for-the-future-of-darwin

After last week’s eventful trip to Wales, Jac (Rosie Marcel) and Kian (Ramin Karimloo) were both back at work at Holby City tonight. Both fragile and mentally scarred from things they’ve been through recently, they decided they best thing they could do would be to support each other.

A few light duties would be the ideal first day back, but they arrived to find that their first task was to pitch for the very future of Darwin itself. Max McGerry (Jo Martin) was seeing through her plan to put cardiac services out to tender and a private company (Kestrel: ‘private healthcare made sexy’ apparently) had prepared a rival bid, complete with goodie bags. Not only did Jac and Kian have no goodie bags, but they had hardly any time to prepare. It was almost as if Max wanted them to fail…

Which she probably did, because she was also busy closing down the YAU, giving Ange (Dawn Steele) a job on AAU and trying to oust Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell) – for no good reason, as far as I can see, but she’s decided that Serena is a threat and must go, and Ric (Hugh Quarshie) is the person who has to get this to happen. Serena realised what he was up to (though to be fair to Ric he had strongly argued Serena’s case with Max) and said he’d ‘turned his back on everything he is and he people who care about him the most.’

Back on Darwin, Jac was realising that she’s not ready to cope with the demands of surgery and said that when she does return to the operating theatre she wants t be supervised. This is a huge admission for Jac and a sign of a new level of self-awareness. Kian, meanwhile, was seeking to protect her by taking on the burden of doing the pitch himself, but he’d only just started when he collapsed.

In Wales we saw Kian tell Jac not to give him morphine and this week he again asked for no morphine when his leg wound was painful. Finally he admitted that after his wife died he became addicted to morphine to cope and he doesn’t want to go down that path again. The person who saved him last time was cousin Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi), whom Casualty fans will know is a nurse in the ED. Marty showed up several times in this episode to support his cousin.

It was left to Jac to do the Darwin pitch, which she did with the support of Serena and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw), and she was brilliant. Never mind goodie bags, ‘ ‘Darwin is the NHS’ she told Max and the other decision-makers in the room. After this she arranged for Kian to go back to Canada to recuperate for a while.

The other storyline involved Sacha (Bob Barrett) and Essie (Kaye Wragg). He’s been enjoying having her and Isla staying with him, but her relationship with New Ben (Charlie Condou) is apparently going well so Sacha selflessly organised for the plumbing in Essie’s house to be fixed so she could go back home. Essie assumed it was because he couldn’t wait for her and the baby to leave, but said it had given her the push she needed because ‘Ben and I’ need space. Poor Sacha was so upset, but of course hid it from her.

The episode ended with Ric inviting Max (who’d had news that her estranged daughter still wants to be estranged) out to a restaurant. Not to Albie’s, because Max had just revealed to him that she’s an alcoholic. The lift doors opened and Serena, Jac, Sacha and Fletch were standing there, seeing Ric apparently on Max’s side. The battle lines have been drawn.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.

