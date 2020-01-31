hola-ola:-new-ride-sharing-app-launching-in-london-in-february-to-take-on-uber

Indian ride-sharing operator Ola has announced today it will be officially launching in London on Monday, February 10 in a bid to take a slice of the city’s on-demand ride market.

The tech company, which is valued at around $10 billion, received a license to operate in the city from Transport for London in July last year and says it has spent the last few months ensuring it was ready to operate in the capital.

Simon Smith, head of international for Ola, told the Standard: “We’ve found that British people appreciate quality and safety and that’s even more so in London. We’ve taken our time to ensure we have a strategy.”

The licence will run for 15 months, which means Ola will be renegotiating its position with London’s transport regulator before the end of the year. Ola’s main rival, Uber, was stripped of its licence to operate in London back in November after TfL ruled it did not meet the “fit and proper” requirements for private hire operators, regarding issues including fraudulent trips taken by unauthorised drivers between late 2018 and early 2019. Uber said the decisions was “extraordinary and wrong” at the time. It is continuing to operate in the city ahead of a court appeal. A case management hearing will take place on February 13, when the date for the proper hearing will be decided.

Due to the fluctuating relationship between TfL and Uber, it looks like Ola is keen to capitalise on these issues and take the platform’s place as the top ride-hailing app in the city.

“We always work closely with the regulator and maintain an open and proactive relationship with them and we’re confident we will be able to build on the already great relationship we have with TfL,” said Smith.

A TfL spokesperson told the Standard: “Ola was granted a London private hire operator’s license after meeting all the necessary requirements.”

So far, there are 20,000 drivers signed up to offer rides in London, though due to the fact its drivers are independent contractors it can’t specify how many of those will be driving solely for Ola and not for the other platforms. For the first six weeks, it will take zero commission from drivers as part of an incentive to drive for the company, as opposed to the other players such as Bolt and Kapten. It promises to offer a lower commission than its competitors do after this grace period ends.

The company says it has been surprised by the number of London drivers that have signed up with zero-emission capable vehicles. In its native India, it runs Mission: Electric, a project which aims to have one million electric vehicles on the roads by 2021, with a pilot currently running in Nagpur city.

“We want to be a responsible corporate citizen,” said Smith. “I think coming from a developing country gives us that focus on doing the right thing for the community. And certainly, clean air and carbon neutrality is a vital part of a sustainable business.”

When it comes to hailing a ride in an Ola car, it works the same way as the other apps out there. The company says it will launch with two categories of vehicles in London, one of which will be the standard four-seater sedan style. The app includes a panic button in case anything goes wrong which you can use to call a trusted contact, the emergency services, as well as a 24/7 hotline which passengers can use to report any issues.

In Ola’s home market, as well as in Australia and New Zealnd, it offers a one-time password feature. This means a ride can’t start until you’ve provided a one-off four-digit passcode to the driver in order to verify it is the right car, sort of like two-factor authentication for passwords. Ola says it hopes to bring this feature to its London app.

Arun Srinivas, COO of Ola, added: “Whether you find a customer in Bangalore or Birmingham, everyone wants a safe and comfortable ride. These are the benchmarks, but things could be different in terms of expectations [in London]. That’s where we will try to tweak our service offering.”

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts