Hocus Pocus to return after 30 years! Fans are super excited! Read further to know the details.

Hocus Pocus is probably one of most loved Halloween themed Horror movies in the world. If you don’t know about Hocus Pocus, then I guess I’ll have to enlighten you with some ‘movie knowledge’. Hocus Pocus is an American horror comedy film. It is about to come back after almost 30 years since its release. Although we are not yet sure about the release date as it has not been informed officially. The movie is still under development phase.

Possible Cast

No information has yet been conveyed about who will be in this upcoming film by Disney. It is quite possible that new faces will show up, or it is also possible the veteran ladies are secretly getting ready to be in the cast.



Kenny Ortega previously informed that it would indeed a lot of fun to watch those ladies back again in their respective roles.

Source: WALT DISNEY PICTURES

This film was first released on 16 July 1993. After 27 years it’s coming to hit the movies once again. The plot of this film was based on Halloween that was so much famous at that time which got enormous popularity among teens back in the days.

After an almost three long decades hiatus it is coming back for a sequel be. It is going to be a pure dose of nostalgia. The new Hocus Pocus will be written by Scarlett Lacey and the producer is David Kirchner. It’s gonna be screened on Disney plus.

Plot

The story of Hocus Pocus revolves around the tale of Sanderson sisters who used to practice & perform dark witchcraft and were executed ages ago. The plot twist comes into action when a new kid comes to reside in the town; that mistakenly awakens the soul of these witches by lightening a flame.