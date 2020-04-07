hocus-pocus-2:-release-date,-cast-and-more!-here’s-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-movie!

There are movies which although remained a flop in theatres but had a great following like a cult. There are movies, but we are going to talk about “Hocus Pocus.”

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

The movie was released in 1993, and it was not able to grab the attention of the fans on-screen, but it did attract quite a bit attention off-screen.

Now, It seems that Disney is all set to create a sequel, and it’s going to be released on Disney+ as the production house doesn’t want to take any risk regarding the budget as the first movie was quite a big mood killer for the bosses. So, maybe this time was going to stick with the small screen.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

The writer for the movie sequel is going to be Jen D’ Angelo, and the director is going to be Adam Shankman, which is just great as when it comes to Disney movies and musical stuff, he is your man! As the director has been working with Disney for quite a while and his experience was something which is going to be valuable enough.

The cast of the movie is going to remain the same as the previous one as the writer of the movie has asked them to come back one more time to show what they have got, and it looks like they are quite interested in it too.

The movie is going to be available on Disney+ and Amazon Prime for now. The plot of the story is something we don’t really have any idea what the story is going to be, as the first movie showed three women who were buried alive in Salem as they were considered witches and after 300 years later, they are back to take their revenge. So, let’s see what’s the new one has to offer.

Other than that, We don’t really have the trailer of the upcoming sequel, but it will soon be available to us.