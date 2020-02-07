Hochman: On Babe Ruth’s 125th birthday, we recall his final trip to a ballpark. It was in St. Louis.

1 of 2

This poster promoted Babe Ruth’s arrival to St. Louis in June of 1948, two months before he died. (Courtesy of Ed Wheatley)

Born 125 years ago Thursday, the babe became The Babe.To this day, many associate George Herman Ruth’s final appearance at a big league ballpark with the iconic photo at “The House That Ruth Built.” On June 13, 1948, Babe Ruth visited Yankee Stadium for what would be the final time. He wore a full uniform — No. 3 in white with pinstripes — and stood near home plate, while leaning on a bat he used as a cane. The photo by Nat Fein won the Pulitzer Prize.But Ruth’s final appearance at a big league ballpark was actually six days later.In St. Louis.And he was photographed that day at Sportsman’s Park with a 6-year-old boy — Bill DeWitt Jr.“The thing that is striking to me about this particular picture is it’s the setting for this connection of baseball history,” said Cardinals team historian Brian Finch, who is also the tours and museum operations manager. “And in some ways, it’s no better shown than this picture — the St. Louis Cardinals’ owner, as a kid, with the greatest player in baseball history. It doesn’t get any better than that.”Ruth was stricken by throat cancer at age 53. But he was on a tour of ballparks, sponsored by Ford Motor Company, to promote American Legion Baseball. It was fitting, since the St. Louis area had two American Legion teams that were quite good that summer — Belleville and Stockham — per St. Louis-based sports historian Ed Wheatley, author of the upcoming book “St. Louis Baseball — Little Leagues to Major Leagues.”

Start your digital subscription for our lowest intro price – only 99 cents for the first month.

Posters around town promoted the big event. At the top it screamed: “HEY KIDS!” And next to a drawing of the great slugger, it read: “Ford, Lincoln and Mercury dealers of St. Louis present BABE RUTH in person!” It was a baseball clinic at Sportsman’s Park, home of both the Cardinals and the American League’s St. Louis Browns. Admission was free. And on June 19th, 1948, per accounts in this newspaper, 10,120 kids arrived for the 10 a.m. event and “whirlwind visit that would have taxed the energies of a strong man — and the former batting champion appeared far from strong.”Ruth wore a navy blue suit and black and white summer shoes, returning to the site of his greatest single-game glory … in a World Series that included his greatest failure.In Game 4 of the 1926 World Series, Ruth hit three home runs against the Cardinals — the second homer sailed out of the stadium and smashed a front window of Wells Motor Co. on North Grand Boulevard. But in the ninth inning of Game 7, Ruth tried to steal second base with two outs — and was thrown out in perhaps the oddest way a World Series has ended to this day.That June day in 1948, the retired Home Run King spoke to the kids, but his throat was so worn down by operations, it was hard to understand him. There on the field, he met the 6-year-old DeWitt, whose father was an executive for the Browns. DeWitt wore a Browns bat boy’s uniform. Three years later, his bat boy’s uniform would be part of another historic baseball photo. The 3-foot-7 Eddie Gaedel wore it in his lone at-bat for the Browns — a four-pitch walk.Per Wheatley, DeWitt’s father had the photographer rush and quickly print out the photo of his son and Ruth. The Babe stayed for that afternoon’s Yankees-Browns game, so he autographed the photo for the youngster. Coincidentally, Ruth met another young ballplayer that month who would become famous. Ruth visited Yale and met the baseball team’s captain — George H.W. Bush.Before the Yankees-Browns game in St. Louis, Joe DiMaggio presented Ruth with a trophy on behalf of The Sporting News — it was in honor of his contributions to American Legion Baseball. The game itself was chronicled on these pages by the sportswriter Dent McSkimming, who wrote of a Ruthian showcase that day: “Inspired, perhaps, by the presence of the greatest of all home run hitters, Babe Ruth, rugged Billy Johnson knocked two home runs, drove in seven runs and personally wrecked the Browns at Sportsman’s Park yesterday afternoon. When the Yankees’ third baseman stopped mashing Brownies pitchers the score was 10 for New York, 5 for St. Louis.”Ruth left Sportsman’s Park that day, never to return to a big league stadium. He spent most of the summer hospitalized in New York. Fifty-eight days after his trip to St. Louis, Babe Ruth passed away.The legend died, but his legend never has.“I think it’s a neat circle of sports here,” Finch said. “He had quite possibly the greatest World Series performance at Sportsman’s Park with the three home run game (Ruth also walked twice, scoring four total runs and even tallied an outfield assist, throwing out the Cardinals’ Taylor Douthit at home plate). Then for him to return there to make his final public appearance at a ballpark is kind of poignant. … We talk about St. Louis being a great baseball town, and this is another little nugget in our history.”

Katie Vaughn was on a trip with her team when the phone message came from a frantic neighbor: ‘Your house is on fire.’

Ray’Sean Taylor and the No. 1-ranked Collinsville Kahoks remind longtime fans of teams from yesteryear.

What’s frustrating is that the SEC is not as dominant as it has been in recent years. Yet the Tigers still disappoint with their lack of discipline.

Katie Vaughn was on a trip with her team when the phone message came from a frantic neighbor: ‘Your house is on fire.’

The Blues overall aren’t playing too well, but 20-year-old Robert Thomas is.

Blues not only helping with bids for Frozen Four and World Junior Championships, they’re also heavily involved in the growth of the sport locally.

The righthanded-hitting outfielder had a .409 OBP in 44 plate appearances for St. Louis.

Ray’Sean Taylor and the No. 1-ranked Collinsville Kahoks remind longtime fans of teams from yesteryear.