Hochman: Blues’ Robert Thomas deserving of new linemates Schenn and Schwartz

Blues center Robert Thomas controls the puck in the Dec. 18 home game against Edmonton. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

In the offensive zone, Robert Thomas glided on the outside edge of the right faceoff circle. As he looked across ice, there were four humans in line with him near the net front. Three were employed by Calgary’s professional hockey team.Didn’t matter.At this point, you probably think you know how this story goes — the fourth player, a St. Louis Blue, would receive the pass and score. But that didn’t happen. Thomas’ target was a fifth person, all the way in the opposite faceoff circle, near the dot. Thomas’s perfect pass bypassed the other four and landed right on the tape of Alexander Steen’s stick. Goal. Boom. Just like that. It all happened so fast, but in slow motion, last week’s assist encapsulated all that is Robert Thomas – vision, speed and a passing audacity.In the Blues’ past three games, Thomas has three points. He tallied that assist at Calgary, then a goal at Edmonton and another assist at Winnipeg. Entering Tuesday’s Enterprise Center showdown with Carolina, the Blues aren’t playing too well, but Thomas is.And Tuesday night should be a whole bunch of fun with Thomas on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn. On Monday, the trio practiced together, with Thomas even at center at times (though Schenn will play there sometimes, too).That line has a whole bunch of energy and three noses for noise-making (schnozes for scoring?).

Matthew Tkachuk, the Calgary All-Star, was home in St. Louis as an NHL All-Star last month. Asked about the 20-year-old Thomas, he beamed: “He’s going to be a really good player – he is a really good player. He’s a Stanley Cup champion. He has the puck the whole game. We’ve become very, very close since I played with him in London (in the Ontario Hockey League), and then him living here.”Thomas is sixth on the Blues in points (30) and fifth among forwards – and then consider that he often plays on the third line and doesn’t even average 15 minutes on ice per game (14:11).He has nine goals and 21 assists in his second season. He’s also tied for sixth on the Blues in plus/minus (he’s plus-five), and he has the third-best of the forwards wearing the Bluenote.The road trip was a bad trip. Even in their lone win, the Blues didn’t look good (or, really, like the Blues at all – against Calgary, the Blues played lackadaisical defense, allowing an onslaught of odd-man rushes … but, they won in a shootout). The Blues went 1-3 on the trip to Western Canada, and Thomas’ stat line in the first game of the trip actually epitomized the malaise – he was a minus-three at Vancouver. But he sure bounced back with some offense.In St. Louis, Thomas lives with the Tkachuk family. Former Blue and All-Star Keith, of course, has two NHL All-Star sons (Matthew and Brady).“He’s super-close with our family,” Matthew said. “One of my and Brady’s really close buddies. We’re excited to have him here. Robert goes, ‘Until we don’t win a Cup, I’m not moving.’ And why would he leave? Free rent!”With both Tkachuk boys out of the house, Thomas has got to be the best young goal scorer living there, right? Actually, that’s debatable. Taryn Tkachuk, a junior at Villa Duchesne, recently finished her third high-school field hockey season – and in all three, she led the St. Louis area in scoring. Tkachuk? She’s more like the Gretzky of St. Louis field hockey. Taryn scored 43 goals and with 29 assists, both tops in the area. As explained in this profile by Ben Vessa, the Post-Dispatch’s All-metro field hockey player of the year had 115 points, which were 51 ahead of the next highest player in the area. Fifty-one!In the last 20 years, Vessa wrote, no area field hockey player had a more productive season. Her 43 goals was better than the mark of 40 set by Annie Genovese of St. Joseph’s in 2016. Her 115-point season eclipsed the 112 put up by Kate Barber of Lafayette in 2012.

