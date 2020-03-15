Hobbs and Shaw Trends on Twitter as Fast and Furious Fans Self-Quarantine

With the Coronavirus continuing to claim victims across the world, more and more people are opting to place themselves in a state of self-imposed isolation in their homes. This has let many viewers catch up on older films that they had missed out on the first time around, like last year’s Hobbs & Shaw, which is trending on twitter after being rediscovered by those stuck at home watching HBO’s new movie for the night. This comes just after Fast and Furious 9 was delayed by a year.

Hobbs and Shaw was the Fast and Furious spinoff which followed the adventures of vitriolic frenemies Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, on a mission to stop the spread of a virus at the hands of cybernetically enhanced baddie Brixton Lore, played by Idris Elba.

The bare bones of the plot are really just an excuse to put Johnson and Statham in a series of high-octane action scenes while displaying their surprisingly fine-tuned comedy chops when playing off each other. The film was a huge success at the box office upon release, and plans for a sequel are already well underway.

With worries about the Coronavirus plaguing the world, one can understand the appeal of a film where the spread of a deadly virus is halted by the combined muscle power of The Rock and Statham. While the real-world solution to the current global crisis is unlikely to be a series of sick stunts in tricked out cars jumping from the window of one high rise building to another, fans can at least indulge in the fantasy for a brief while in the comfort of their homes.

The unexpected surge in the popularity of Hobbs and Shaw is ironically juxtapositioned against the recent postponement of the ninth Fast and Furious movie to next year. The film had been hotly anticipated by the franchise’s global fan following. Titled F9, the movie was set to take forward the story of rebel race car driver/government agent Dominic Toretto and his band of ethnically diverse teammates/adopted family. This time around, things were going to get personal for Dom, as it is revealed that he has a brother named Jakob who is just as dangerous as Dom, and who hates him with a passion.

An important reason for anticipation for F9 was the return of the character of Han, who had been killed off by Deckard Shaw in a previous film in the franchise. Fans were looking forward to seeing Han make his triumphant comeback, and also perhaps settle the score with Shaw, who is now considered one of the good guys.

But that confrontation would not have taken place in F9, since Shaw is not a part of the movie. The filming of Hobbs and Shaw last year conflicted with the shooting for F9, meaning both Hobbs and Shaw are unlikely to play a significant role in the ninth installment of the franchise that created their spinoff. Perhaps the sequel to Hobbs and Shaw will be where Shaw and Han finally come face-to-face and settle things once and for all. This story was inspried by findings at ComicBook.com.

Hobbs and Shaw debuts on HBO and most of Twitter is watching, since Coronavirus has everything shut down, and fans say they’re surprised with how good the movie is, some calling it both good and bad at the same time #HobbsandShawhttps://t.co/KGxQYINnn3pic.twitter.com/T5kt9uU0Xb — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) March 15, 2020

Me, watching #HobbsAndShaw for the first time on @HBO and the plot is “bad guy wants to release a world-killing virus”… pic.twitter.com/NFxYPiEwqP — Pete V. (PS Blowhole and Colbert Are Innocent!) (@neruda1968) March 15, 2020

Not every day you go to collect some pots an planters only to find yourself in a garden with a helicopter from The #HobbsAndShaw fast and furious #movie 😮😍 Up close was absolutely #incredible@HobbsAndShawpic.twitter.com/DkkcLwRuyy — Amy O’Dwyer (@AmyLouiseHowel1) March 15, 2020

Hanging out with #HobbsAndShaw tonight cuz why not… — GRMBK71 ☠️😎🤘😈🖤🦇 (@GibsonMenace77) March 15, 2020

Since I’m opting out of live death metal in the name of #SocialDistance, I figured I owe myself some appropriately knuckle dragging fun. Gonna drink a tallboy and watch Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson sling terrible one liners at each other in #HobbsAndShaw — Flight of Thiccarus (@ras_al_cool) March 15, 2020

Watching #HobbsAndShaw and I love everything about @TheRock except for how he’s everything but a black man — amber walden (@amberjoy33) March 15, 2020

The makeup choices they’ve made for the female characters in this movie are. . . something. . .#HobbsAndShaw — Genie Lauren’s #FastLife (@MoreAndAgain) March 15, 2020

Idris Elba, The Rock & Jason Statham walk into a bar… #hobbsandshawpic.twitter.com/lMra6ERuj7 — Anna🌙 (@mistakensinger) March 15, 2020

Watching #HobbsAndShaw. Kinda thinking Day 3 of Keeping My A&& at Home will be an Idris Elba movie marathon… pic.twitter.com/mTMNXPNeIa — Petty Crocker (@MaraliGrace) March 15, 2020

#hobbsandshaw worst movie ever — Truth Hurts (@TruthHu24715873) March 15, 2020

We got Ryan Reynolds, references to The People’s Eyebrow AND The Italian Job! 🤣

..

#HobbsAndShaw#HBO

.

This movie is great!

.

Plus Shaw’s sister is 😍😍😍 — ¡¿ Đəąđþooł ?! (@The_MercerVirus) March 15, 2020

Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. #HobbsAndShaw, last chance to watch on Virgin TV On Demand pic.twitter.com/HU6mRxea9p — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) March 14, 2020

#HobbsAndShaw on the electric chair though, got me like … pic.twitter.com/dutt1MOxsl — Nello (@LilNello) March 15, 2020

