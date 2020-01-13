h&m-has-launched-a-new-eco-conscious-active-wear-collection-for-dancers

When it comes to making new year’s resolutions, getting fit and being environmentally-friendly are usually two big ones, and H&M has launched a new range that will help you do both.

The high street retailer has unveiled a new active wear collection, which will actually make you want to head to the gym in 2020.

But the products are not only practical, they’re sustainable, too.

H&M has designed the new eco-conscious sportswear with dancers in mind – but there’s nothing stopping you wearing the pieces for other activities, like yoga.

The 28-piece range consists of sports bras, tops, bodysuits, headbands and more – as well as breathable tights and leg warmers.

Many of this year’s key colours can be seen across the collection, with pistachio and lilac hues alongside neon. Timeless black, white and grey shades also make an appearance.

All of the products are made of sustainable materials – much like H&M’s other conscious collections.

Most garments incorporate recycled polyester and polyamide, as well as BCI-grade (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton.

So you’ll not only look great, but you’ll be doing your bit for the environment, too.

According to the brand’s website, to qualify as ‘conscious’ a piece must ‘contain at least 50% sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester.’

Maria Ostblom, head of womenswear design at H&M, said: ‘Experimenting with new, interesting sustainable materials and technologies is mainly done through our Conscious Exclusive collections.

‘The sports collection consists of materials that we first tried out in our Conscious Exclusive collections and then scaled up to use in other collections.’

Maria adds: ‘We thought a lot about movement, particularly dancing, and we were also influenced by female empowerment.’

‘When designing this collection, we envisioned a fashionable girl in a dance studio dancing like nobody’s watching. We wanted to capture that sense of freedom and strength.’

Working out never felt so good.

