Hitmaka Accuses Woman Of Setting Him Up — Model Says She Was Pistol Whipped

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg was accused by a woman of pistol-whipping and brutally beating her on March 14. Just days later, he responded via Instagram with surveillance footage and his own side of the story.

Talia Tilley is a model and military vet who claims she was dating the producer. She explained to outlets that she was physically assaulted by the music artist that resulted in closed head injury, closed fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations.

Photos of the woman were released online causing social media to bash the former reality star who was also said to be abusive towards Masika Kalysha at one point.

However, Hitmaka released his own statement and video footage of men breaking into his home. He claims that he was being set up by the woman who he was not dating at all.

Via Instagram, Hitmaka said: ‘I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy. This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER. I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly. Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world.’

Since his statement, he has been continuing to produce and promote songs by G-Eazy, Tamar Braxton, and more.

Meanwhile, Talia defended herself in a message obtained by The Blast.

‘I want to respond to the allegations that are being made against me. They are completely false. At no time during the assault on me were the police ever called to his residence about any robbery or suspicious activity happening in his backyard. I have not and would never be a part of what I am being accused of. I was in fact the only person physically hurt and the only person that called the police that morning. I’m an honest, decent woman from a military family. I’ve always had a good character and people who know me personally would never question that. I have never threatened anyone nor committed any crime.’

Tilley went on to explained that in addition to the physical and emotional pain she’s been through, her reputation has been tarnished.

She has hired Lisa Bloom to represent her.



