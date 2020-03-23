historic-nrl-player-swap-deal-finalised

The Wests Tigers have reached an historic swap deal with the Melbourne Storm that will see sign Storm-contracted hooker Harry Grant play for the Tigers during the 2020 NRL season.

The development ends months of speculation of a deal that threatened to fall over numerous times since it was first mooted last November.

In return, Tigers-contracted centre Paul Momirovski will join Melbourne , with both players to then return to their respective contracted clubs at the end of the 2020 season.

The agreement was the first swap deal finalised in the NRL, even though such moves are commonplace in other sports.

Harry Grant. (Getty)

“It did get a bit frustrating towards the end once the football started coming around because all you want to do is play,” Momirovski said on Monday.

The former Sydney Roosters centre revealed he and Grant became good friends as they shared their frustrations during the protracted discussions.

However, the pair will now look to advance their careers at their new clubs, with the Storm in search of a new centre following Curtis Scott’s exit in the summer.

The Tigers are also desperate to land a hooker after the retirement of Robbie Farah and injuries to Jacob Liddle.

Paul Momirovski to play for Melbourne. (Getty)

Momirovski was on hand to watch Melbourne’s two-point win over Cronulla at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night.

“It was a bit of a weird situation. I trained in the morning with the Tigers to keep my fitness up and then in the afternoon I got a Storm polo on,” he said.

“Definitely it’s something that’s different.

“But hopefully it’s something that goes forward with a lot of other teams so it gives some opportunity for players to play some football.”

-with AAP