hippy-crack-is-less-dangerous-than-alcohol,-former-government-adviser-says-as-he-criticises-ban

Speaking as the revised second edition of his book Drugs Without the Hot Air is published, Prof Nutt said alcohol is the most harmful drug in the UK.

He said: “Every family in Britain is damaged to some extent by alcohol. If not in terms of physical or psychological damage, then in terms of the financial damage that excess drinking causes.”

He said one thing that has become “very clear” over the last 10 years is that “there has been absolutely no action whatsoever on the fact alcohol is the most harmful drug”.

Prof David Nutt, Head of the Centre for Neuropsychopharmacology, at Imperial College London said there was a continued attempt to undermine the harm of alcohol by exaggerating its health benefits.

Calling for regulated access to drugs, he said partygoers would be better off taking nitrous oxide – the supply of which was banned in 2016 – than turning to alcohol.

Suggesting the ban was caused by “hysteria” over the drug, dubbed “hippy crack,” he said the substance was “fun without the risks of alcohol”.

“The effect is over in a few minutes. You’re perfectly safe, you can go back home, you can drive, you are much more in control of it. you don’t have a hangover,” he said.

A number of high-profile footballers have been caught inhaling the substance.

Prof Nutt said it was a “logical alternative to alcohol” for those trying to avoid impaired performance on the field.

“That’s why footballers use it – they go to a party, have a bit of fun and they are not going to be impaired the next day.

They get this intoxicated on alcohol and won’t be able to play properly for a couple of days,” he said, describing it as “less addictive and less toxic” than alcohol.

Prof Nutt also attacked the language used to describe nitrous oxide, saying it had become known as “hippy crack” because the public would not have tolerated a ban on laughing gas, which is widely associated with childbirth.

And he said attempts to crack down on drug use had backfired, with drug testing in prisons opening a “Pandora’s box” and boom in synthetic cannabinoids, known as spice, which had proved far more lethal.

“In some of the open prisoners 90 per cent of prisoners are using spice,” he said, suggesting around five per cent of prison officers were acting as drugs mules, supplying the drugs.

Prof Nutt is calling for drug policy to be moved from the control of the Home Office to the Department of Health, for widespread drug testing and for regulated access to drugs less harmful to users than alcohol.