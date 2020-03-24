hinds-and-kelly-lee-owens-are-two-of-the-latest-artists-to-delay-their-albums-due-to-the-coronavirus

With the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, festivals have been postponed and musicians are opting to push back the release dates of their albums and subsequent tours. Lady Gaga announced Tuesday that it’s in the best interest of her fans to delay her album Chromatica so everyone can focus on staying healthy. But pop musicians aren’t the only ones choosing to push back their records. Kelly Lee Owens and Hinds, for example, are two of the latest bands to postpone their album releases in the wake of the global pandemic.

Owens’ album postponement announcement arrives exactly three years after her self-titled LP was released. The singer informed fans that her upcoming project Inner Song will now debut on August 28. “I know so much is uncertain right now for all of us so let’s try to use this as an opportunity to come together in supporting each other in big & small ways,” she ensured fans.

I am sad to say that the release date of my second record ‘Inner Song’ is being moved to August 28th. We had lots of plans to bring u this album that are now not feasible due to covid-19 & also out of solidarity for the thousands of record stores closing their doors to protect us

— Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) March 24, 2020

Hinds made a similar announcement Tuesday. Their record The Prettiest Curse was originally slated for an April 3 release but is now being delayed until June 5.

Hinds’ announcement arrived Instagram along with an encouraging message to their fans: “we all need music now more than ever, and we were SO EXCITED to release our album next month and share it with you… but right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album. BUT ITS OK!! we are still here!! working everyday! nobody said it was easy… en fin, we’ve always wanted to release an album in the summer anyways.”

Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.