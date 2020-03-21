hims-&-hers-expands-telemedicine-services-with-online-covid-19-screening

As of right now, one of the biggest obstacles for containing coronavirus is the lack of readily available testing for everyone. According to NPR, more than 71,000 tests have been conducted in the U.S. so far, but health officials in every state are responding quickly to the outbreak while utilizing limited resources and clinics. Even with an increase in drive-through facilities, America is still running behind as the amount of cases rapidly increase.

To help alleviate increasingly overwhelmed healthcare services, Hims and Hers is offering virtual Covid-19 screenings, which will allow concerned citizens to take matters into their own hands from the comfort and safety of their homes. This assessment could prevent more people from having to endure the hassle of figuring out if their symptoms even meet the criteria for testing while reducing unnecessary exposure.

Both wellness brands have been offering telemedicine services for primary care conditions on their website as a way of better supporting healthcare providers. At the moment, there are also screenings for upper respiratory infections, pharyngitis, sinusitis, conjunctivitis, allergic rhinitis, urinary tract infections, yeast vaginitis, contact dermatitis, fungal skin rashes, impetigo, eyelid styes, and hives on the platforms.

The Covid-19 consultations provided by Hims and Hers are available at www.forhims.com/coronavirus and www.forhers.com/coronavirus. Follow the COVID Tracking Project for the most comprehensive and up-to-date testing data and annotations collected for the novel coronavirus.

For more updates on the coronavirus pandemic, consult the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

