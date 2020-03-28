Hillary Clinton Tweet On Pandemic Actions Draws Fire From Conservative Commentators

A tweet from Hillary Clinton mocking President Trump’s handling of the pandemic is drawing severe backlash from conservatives, who accuse the former Secretary of State of playing politics during a national health crisis.
“He did promise ‘America First,’ ” Clinton tweeted, referring to a phrase President Donald Trump has frequently used. Clinton linked to The New York Times’s Thursday coverage of the US officially leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases.
The tweet continues a two-day visibility surge by Clinton. On Thursday, she called for a two-month lockdown, continuing a Democratic party battlecry against Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet and some reactions:

Not the first time you’ve laughed as Americans died
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2020

This is why you aren’t president and he is.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 27, 2020

