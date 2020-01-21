hillary-clinton-claims-‘nobody-likes’-bernie-sanders-in-new-interview

January 21, 2020 | 10: 17am

The bad blood between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders is bleeding into 2020 as the former secretary of state dished on her 2016 presidential challenger by saying “nobody likes him.”

Clinton, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter released Tuesday, was asked about comments she made about Sanders’ accomplishments in Congress for an upcoming documentary on Hulu about the 2016 race.

“In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,’” the reporter said, quoting Clinton from the documentary.

“That assessment still hold?”

“Yes, it does,” Clinton said.

The former first lady parried when asked if she would endorse Sanders if he gets the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she responded.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton added.

In an interview last month with Howard Stern, Clinton accused Sanders of hurting her campaign in 2016 when he delayed endorsing her after she won the nomination.

Sanders disputed that contention and has said he worked hard on her behalf.