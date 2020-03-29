hilda-and-5-shows-to-watch-while-you-play-animal-crossing:-new-horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently all the rage, but are there any television shows out there that make a perfect companion? We think so!

Everywhere you look right now, people are playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is an adorable video game from a long-lasting franchise and the latest iteration for Nintendo Switch couldn’t have been released at a more perfect time.

But while you’re playing on your Switch, it might be nice to have a feel-good show on in the background, especially if it has a similar vibe to Animal Crossing. Here are a few series you should consider watching while you invest in your deserted island!

5. Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko is a series composed of 100 different one-minute anime shorts revolving around a 25-year-old red panda named Retsuko. She works a difficult and demanding job in an accounting department and sings death metal karaoke in her spare time to vent her frustrations from work.

4. We Bare Bears

We Bare Bears is a Cartoon Network original cartoon about three bear brothers who work together to figure out how to blend into civilization. They try to make friends with humans, become internet famous, and much more.

It is very cute and they go on a lot of adventures with other animals, which should make you feel like you’re right at home with all the animal pals you have in your Animal Crossing town! The series is available to watch on Hulu.

3. Hilda

Hilda is an animated Netflix Original about a young girl, named Hilda, who grows up with her mother in a cabin in the woods. She and her friend Twig — a deerfox, journey into the woods around her and go on a number of adventures with the creatures and spirits living in the city of Trolberg. The show has been renewed for a second season and a 70-minute film special is also in production.

2. Over the Garden Wall

Over the Garden Wall is a critically-acclaimed show that is very short and easy to binge-watch. The series is only ten episodes and is available to watch on Hulu. It will make you feel lik you’re watching an animated storybook come to life!

It is a little eerie, for those who like mysteries. The cartoon follows two brothers as they journey into the Unknown with a moody bluebird named Beatrice and discover many creatures and people living in the mysterious place.

1. Courage the Cowardly Dog

Courage the Cowardly Dog is an older cartoon but one that is still beloved by many. It is similar to Over the Garden Wall in that it is a little creepy and strange. Courage is a small dog with paranoia problems who must try and protect his owners, Eustace and Muriel, from falling prey to evil spirits and creatures roaming around their home.

It complements the sometimes strange vibe in Animal Crossing, which has at least one ghost of its own roaming around! You can stream it through the Boomerang app and subscription service.

Are you playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you seen any of the shows on this list or considering checking any of them out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!