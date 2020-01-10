hilary-duff’s-lizzie-mcguire-reboot-is-not-what-dreams-are-made-of-as-creator-quits-over-‘creative-differences’

Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire reboot has turned out to be not what dreams are made of as its creator has quit just two episodes in.

It all, initially, looked so promising as the sequel series was first announced last summer as an exclusive to the Disney streaming service.

But now it appears the programme is in chaos as Terri Minsky – the creator of the original series – sensationally quit as showrunner after just two episodes were filmed (via Variety).

In a statement, Disney said: ‘Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series.

‘After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.’

Like the theme song says, however, we’re sure they’ll figure it out.

The original Lizzie McGuire only ran for two seasons – but 65 episodes – from 2001 until 2004, but had a huge fanbase, which was only boosted with the release of the quite frankly iconic The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

The show followed Lizzie, a 13-year-old girl, as she navigated family drama, first crushes and school with her best friends Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Miranda (Lalaine) – with an animated version of Lizzie sharing her innermost thoughts.

The reboot, however, will see Lizzie as a 30-year-old, with Hilary – who is now a mum-of-two – telling E! News: ‘What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn’t have all the things yet?’

Sparks hitmaker Hilary had also teased the return of her on-screen family on the set for the reboot.

Sadly, despite their kiss at the end of the movie, Lizzie and Gordo aren’t together anymore – but Hilary is hopeful Adam will be joining the other OG members of the cast at some point.

She told Vulture: ‘I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.’





