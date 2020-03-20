Hilary Duff proves that her marriage with Matthew Koma is definitely not falling apart, slams down all reports that suggest her married life is having troubles. Read to know the full story and more details.

Actor Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma ( both are 32 ) married each other in December, 2019. However, they had already announced their engagement in May, 2019. The marriage ceremony was kept intimate with just family and close friends attending it. The ceremony took place at Matt’s home in Los Angeles.

There are news that both of them are having troubles in their marriage life. But Duff took to Instagram to claim that the report is totally rubbish. Get all the details about the story below.

She posted a zoomed video of the magazine report and tagged Koma in it. She even captioned that she and Matt are apparently having trouble in their marriage relationship but Matt hasn’t told her of it yet.

Moreover, Matt also reshared the post on his Instagram story. They are parents to a one year old girl, Banks. Duff also has a seven year son, Luca. He is Duff’s and her former husband, Mike Comrie’s son. Mike is a retired professional hockey player.

The actress, Duff couldn’t control herself of having some fun of the news when she read the headline that her and Matthew Koma‘s marriage is “on the rocks already”. Thus, she posted her reply to the rumors in a really funny way.

The actress also discussed about a really important topic through her Instagram story. She talked about the Corona virus outbreak and asked people to stay at home. Even she is staying at home with her family. This, indeed is a golden opportunity for her as she is often busy in the shoots.

Thus, stay safe and healthy. Stay at home and enjoy watching the television and stay tuned to Morning Picker for all the updates.

