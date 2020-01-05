hilary-duff-is-living-her-best-life-on-safari-with-husband-matthew-koma-for-their-honeymoon:-‘doesn’t-get-better-than-this’

Hilary Duff is absolutely living her best life while on safari with her husband Matthew Koma.

The Lizzie McGuire star, 32, and Matthew tied the knot in a low-key, pre-Christmas wedding last month and to celebrate their forever love, the couple are honeymooning on safari in South Africa and, of course, loving every minute.

Hilary shared an update from South Africa with her Instagram followers and gushed: ‘Doesn’t get better than this,’ as she sat with Matthew looking out onto a river with a glass of wine in hand.

She wrote: ‘Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps.’

Sounds like a dream, no?

The big five is Africa’s most dangerous game animals; lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo.

Sharing footage to her story, Hilary was seen getting up close and personal with a herd of elephants who dropped by to say hello, before heading out on a night safari where she came across an entire pride of all male lions – slightly terrifying, but brilliant altogether.

‘We’ve found a huge pride of lions,’ she whispered on camera. ‘All male. Wow.’

Hilary and Matthew wed in late December in a small ceremony that was held at sunset at their Los Angeles home.

The wedding came just two months after Hilary gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Banks. The actress, who is set to star in a reboot of Disney series Lizzie McGuire, is already mum to 7-year-old Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, whom she split from in 2014.

She and Matthew have been dating on and off since 2017 and announced their engagement in May, last year. Speaking on US chat show The Talk, Hilary revealed that she and Matthew had split and got back together again three times in total.

But shrugging off their past splits, she said: ‘I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done then it can always work out again.’





