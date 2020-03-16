Hilary Duff Has Finally Addressed The Whole Marital Trouble Issue Rumor That Is Doing The Rounds. Check out what fitting reply she had for the trolls.

It seems like the latest tabloid has been claiming that Hilary Duff is having some marital trouble is her recent marriage with her marriage Matthew Koma. However, the teen sensation has finally addressed the issue and cleared the air. Let us take a look at how the actress tackled the whole situation. Let’s just say the case was well taken care off.

Hilary Duff Cleared The Air About A Recent Rumor Of The Actress Having Marital Troubles.

Hilary Duff reacted in funny and witty way. She uploaded in her Instagram stories about the tabloid and even posted an image of the tabloid as well. She further said that she didn’t know that she is having marital problems with her husband that she was not aware of! This is how she cleared the whole situation with much fun.

On a completely different note, the actress also asked her Instagram followers for television show recommendations. This is due to the fact as she and her family are practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She Tackled The Fake Rumor With Much Wit And Humor.

It is nice to see Hilary Duff and her husband Koma spend quality time with their little ones during this time of a global crisis. The family is distancing themselves from the ongoing medical threat.

Moreover, the adorable couple has tied the knot back in December and are parents to their cute little one-year-old daughter, Banks. While the two began dating way back in 2017, after a while of dating the couple finally decided to get hitched. The couple is always posting some mushy pictures one way or the other. The little ones are just added bonus to all the cute videos.