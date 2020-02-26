hilary-duff-calls-out-disney+-over-lizzie-mcguire-revival-drama

Now Playing

If you’re still fired up over Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire revival being sidelined, you’re not alone. Hilary Duff is now calling out the streaming service, which halted production on the forthcoming series in January amid some behind-the-scenes drama.In response to a recent story about Love, Victor, the Love, Simon sequel series, being shuffled over to Hulu after it was deemed not family-friendly enough for Disney+’s subscribers, Duff seemingly suggested that production on the Lizzie McGuire revival may have been shut down for similar reasons.

“Sounds familiar,” she wrote above an Instagram stories screenshot of the news piece with the headline circled in red. In January, Disney+ revealed that production on the upcoming series was halted after Lizzie McGuire creator and showrunner Terri Minsky departed over creative differences. Disney said in a statement at the time, “Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Disney Plus Halts Production on Lizzie McGuire Revival Amid Behind-the-Scenes DramaThe new series would have picked up with Lizzie in her 30s working her dream job and living in the perfect Brooklyn apartment while navigating the challenges of being a millennial in the Big Apple. Original cast members confirmed to return included Adam Lamberg as Gordo; Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine as Lizzie’s parents Jo and Sam; and Jake Thomas as her younger brother Matt.Disney+ has not yet responded to TV Guide’s request for comment. Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuirePhoto: Disney Plus