hilary-duff-and-husband-matthew-koma-look-utterly-smitten-as-they-enjoy-south-african-honeymoon

Newlyweds Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma looked oh so smitten in a series of new snaps as the couple continued to enjoy their honeymoon in South Africa.

The Lizzie McGuire actress took to Instagram to share a snap of the pair looking very loved up (we’re a little bit jealous).

One picture shows the two gazing into the camera, while the second photo shows Hilary flashing a smile while Matthew leans in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

She also shared a shot of the two in a romantic embrace, as they kiss in front of a swimming pool.

So adorable.

‘Still in space,’ Hilary wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

‘Beautiful couple,’ one fan commented.

Another added: ‘So happy for you. You look beyond happy and you guys are adorable together.’

Another fan wrote: I am so happy for you that you got married again, congratulations for you.’

‘You looked so relaxed and radiant! Have the best honeymoon,’ another comment read.

The couple clearly seems to be having the best time while on their honeymoon, after they had previously spent the day out on safari earlier on during the trip.

Hilary, 32, had previously taken to Instagram to share a snap of her and Matthew looking out onto a river while holding a glass of wine, captioning the post: ‘Doesn’t get better than this.

‘Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps.’

The big five is Africa’s most dangerous game animals: lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo.

She later shared footage to her Instagram story of her getting up close and personal with a herd of elephants who dropped by to say hello, before heading out on a night safari where she came across an entire pride of all male lions.

‘We’ve found a huge pride of lions,’ she whispered on camera. ‘All male. Wow.’

Hilary and Matthew got married in late December in a small ceremony that was held at sunset at their Los Angeles Home.

The couple had previously got engaged in May last year, and share one-year-old daughter Banks, who was in born in October 2018. Hilary also is a mother to seven-year-old Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie, whom she split from in 2014.





