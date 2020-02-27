highlights,-india-vs-pakistan,-icc-u-19-world-cup-semi-final:-yashasvi-jaiswal-scores-ton-as-india-beat-pakistan-in-semis

India vs Pakistan Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena remained unbeaten as India beat Pakistan. © ICC

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten hundred and Divyansh Saxena’s gritty fifty helped India completely decimate Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semi-final and book a place in their third successive final of Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Chasing a modest 173 to win, both the Indian openers started cautiously and saw off the early danger from the opposition bowlers. Although they didn’t score at a rapid pace in the first powerplay, they ensured that they didn’t lose any wickets. However, in the next five overs, the duo changed gears and added 25 runs. Pakistan bowlers failed to make any inroads and India cruised to an easy win. Earlier, Indian bowlers proved Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir’s decision to bat after winning the toss wrong, picking up up two wickets in the first powerplay. India’s pace bowling duo of Sushant Mishra and Kartik Tyagi troubled the Pakistani batsmen with their pace and bounce throughout and were the pick of the bowlers. Mishra was the most successful of the lot as he took three wickets while Tyagi also chipped in with two wickets. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was another standout performer for the side as he picked up two wickets in the middle overs. (INDIA vs PAKISTAN SCORECARD)

Highlights Between India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Hundred for Yashasvi Jaiswal! India beat Pakistan to book a final berth!Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his 100 in style with a mighty hit over mid-wicket. India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets to reach the final of Under-19 World Cup

Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd who show their appreciation for a special innings #U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/qbADO2tvka— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Four!Yashasvi Jaiswal lofts the short ball from Qasim Akram over mid-on and inches close to a century with a boundary.Pakistan skipper limps off the field!Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir limps off the field after he injured his knee trying to collect a wide delivery down leg side. Bowling change!Tahir Hussain comes in to bowl for Pakistan. Can he save Pakistan avoid a 10-wicket drubbing?Four! 150 up for India!Abbas Afridi angles the ball in to Divyansh Saxena he watches the ball till the very end and taps it towards third man and collects a boundary.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena have now registered the highest ever opening partnership in an Under 19 Cricket World Cup semi-final #U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars https://t.co/GpqYDULvvh— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Back to back sixes!Yashasvi Jaiswal is eyeing the three-figure mark and he has smashed two consecutive sixes off the bowling of Abbas Afridi. He needs only 12 more runs to reach there.Fifty for Saxena!Divyansh Saxena drives a full toss from Abbas Afridi towards deep cover and takes a single to complete a gritty half-century.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Four!Abbas Afridi drops the ball short and Yashasvi Jaiswal somehow manages to get some part of glove to the ball and gets the reward as the ball runs away to the fine leg fence.Four!Yashasvi Jaiswal clears the front leg and lofts the ball over midwicket to start the over with a boundary.Indian cruising in run chase!Last five overs have produced only 12 runs but the Indian batsmen are in a hurry to chase down the target.India 111/0 after 26 overs!India have reached 111 runs for without a loss at the end of 26 overs and they need only 62 more runs to win.Pakistan in desperate need of wickets!Pakistan are in desperate need of a wicket or or two here, for any outside chance of getting themselves back in the game. The two Indian openers have been really good so far. 100 up for India!Yashasvi Jaiswal taps the short ball from Amir Khan towards third-man region and completes a single, bringing up 100 runs for the opening wicket.Four!Amir Khan bowls on the leg stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his wrists to flick it towards midwicket for second boundary of the over. With that shot he also brought up his fifty.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Four!Amir Khan bowls full and Yashasvi Jaiswal lofts it over min-on to start the over with a boundary.Lucky escape for Jaiswal!Yashasvi Jaiswal gets on the backfoot to defend the ball but gets a bottom edge which goes between keeper’s legs and runs away to the fence. Play resumes after drinks break!Qasim Akram resumes the bowling for Pakistan after the drinks break. He gave away four singles in the over as India reached 81/0 in 19 overs.SIX!Aamir Ali drops the ball short and Yashasvi Jaiswal gets down on his knees and slog sweeps him over deep midwicket for first maximum of the innings.Four!Divyansh Saxena takes Aamir Ali on and slog sweeps him over deep midwicket for a one-bounce four.India 58/0 after 15 overs!After a slow start in the first powerplay, Indian openers Divyansh Saxena and Yashasvi Jaiswal changed gears in last five overs and added 25 runs.Four! 50 up for IndiaQasim Akram offers width outside off stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it through covers for second boundary of the over and with that he also brings up 50 runs on the board for India.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Four!Yashasvi Jaiswal comes forward and drives a full delivery from Qasim Akram towards mid-on, beats the fielder and the ball runs away to the fence.Four!Abbas Afridi bowls short and Divyansh Saxena cuts it off the backfoot, beats the point fielder and runs away to the fence.Just one run off 12th over! India 40/0Qasim Akram bowled tight line and lengths and didn’t allow the two Indian openers to rotate the strike. He gave away just one run in the over as India reach 40 for no loss. Four!Abbas Afridi bowls a full-length delivery outside off stump and Divyansh Saxena leans forward trying to drive it but gets a thick outside edge and the ball runs away to the fence.Four!Amir Khan pitches the ball up outside off stump and Divyansh Saxena drives it firmly between point and covers fielder for his first boundary. Just one run off the 8th over!Amir Khan continues with his impressive bowling performance as he gave away only one run in the 8th over, which came as an extra.India 25/0 after 7 overs!Pakistan fielders have complimented their bowlers’ efforts really nicely, pulling off a couple of brilliant saves. Despite the slow start, the good things for India is that they haven’t lost any wickets. Good start from both teams!Pakistan bowlers have not picked up any wickets yet but what they have done well is not give away easy boundaries. In fact, India have scored only one boundary in first six overs.India 20/0 after five overs!Tahir Hussain completes another tidy over. He has conceded just 10 runs in his first three overs. India are 20 for without loss at the end of five overs.Three runs from 4th over!Aamir Khan finishes a tidy first over in which he gives away only three runs.Four!Qasim Akram bowls short on the leg stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it comfortably for a boundary. Spin in so early!Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir has introduced off-spinner in to the attack in the second over itself as Qasim Akram comes in to bowl.Good start!Tahir Hussain starts his over with a perfect delivery seaming away from Jaiswal. Get ready for the chase!India openers Divyansh Saxena and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out in the middle and so are the Pakistan fielders and we are just moments away from the chase to begin.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Sushannt Mishra takes his third as Pakistan bundle out for 172 runs!Sushant Mishra ends the Pakistan innings for 172 runs in 43.1 over with a brilliant short-pitch delivery. India need 173 to reach their consecutive final.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Kartik Tyagi surprises tail-end batsman Tahir Hussain with a well-directed bouncer. The batsman gets late on the pull and perished. Pakistan skipper’s fighting innings comes to an end!Sushant Mishra fires in a bouncer angling in to Rohail Nazir and he goes for a pull, only manages a top edge and the ball goes only as far as square leg fielder who takes a simple catch.

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020Pakistan 166/7 after 40 overs!Kartik Tyagi bowls another brilliant over, limiting Pakistan to just two runs in the 40th over. Pakistan are 166/7 and have only 60 balls remaining. What total will they be targeting?