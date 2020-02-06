highgate-stabbing:-teenager-fighting-for-life-after-being-knifed-in-broad-daylight-north-london

A teenager is fighting for his life after being stabbed in broad daylight north London.

Police rushed to Broadlands Close, Highgate, at 4pm after paramedics from the London Ambulance Service called them to the scene.

A Met Police spokesman said a victim was found with stab injuries.

“He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital,” he added.

LAS found the teen with stab injuries in Broadlands Close, Highgate (Google Maps)

“His condition has been assessed as life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made and police have launched an investigation.

A crime scene has been put in place.