highgate-stabbing:-boy,-16,-fighting-for-life-after-two-groups-battle-in-north-london-street

A teenager remained in a critical condition today after being stabbed during a street fight between two groups in north London.

The 16-year-old was knifed repeatedly at about 4pm on Wednesday in North Hill, Highgate, less than 500 yards from George Michael’s former mansion.

Witnesses said they heard shouting as two cars pulled up alongside each other. The victim was driven a short distance to Broadlands Close and was seen tumbling from a dark Mercedes as police arrived to perform first aid.

It is believed both groups were armed. Officers recovered a large hunting knife from the scene.

One resident living at a £5 million house opposite the scene said: “I came past straight after and the police were interviewing a group of school kids. They looked very upset.”

Another witness said: “The air ambulance landed in my garden. There was so much commotion. It’s so sad.”

A woman in her eighties told the Standard: “I heard lots of shouting, and then when I looked outside the boy was lying in the road in a pool of blood. There were lots of police, they were all pumping his chest. He looked like he was going to die.”

A shopkeeper said: “There was lots of shouting, the two groups of men just came to a stop in the middle of the road. They must have known each other.

“The boy and his friend drove around the corner and then they had to stop because he must have been bleeding too much.”

Police said there had been no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call 101.