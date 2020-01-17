high-winds-send-loose-concrete-into-car-with-child-inside

High winds on Thursday caused debris to fly off a building under construction on Stuart Street in Boston, and onto a parked car with a child inside, shattering the back windshield.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The owner of the damaged car said his son and babysitter had been in the car when the debris fell, as Boston 25 News reported, and that he’s grateful both are safe.

The scene on Stuart Street, Boston, where loose concrete fell off scaffolding on building under construction, smashing back windshield of car. Child and babysitter sitting inside not hurt. Video: @photogshawn pic.twitter.com/DHq56zLmZn — Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) January 17, 2020

The station reported that Boston Fire District Chief Paul Carey said 50 mph gusts of wind were the cause of the falling debris, and first responders are grateful that the situation wasn’t worse.

“The contractors were using some chipping tools and there was some loose concrete that ended up on the platform up there,” Carey told Boston 25. “And with high winds, some of that concrete came off the building, went through the back window of a car with some people in it.”

High wind warnings are issued when sustained winds of 40 mph or above are expected, or if wind gusts of 58 mph occur, according the the National Weather Service.

During high wind, NWS recommends staying indoors but if caught outside, they suggest keeping an eye out for flying debris, tree limbs, street signs that become loose and nearby balconies with objects that may fall.

Strong winds led to multiple incidents in Boston on Thursday, including a construction accident in Medford, a road closing in Duxbury after trees fell on several wires, and a large tree that fell on a house in Marion, according to NBC reports.

25 News reported that the city’s Inspectional Services Department assessed the damage, making sure the construction was structurally sound, while contractors also arrived to sweep remaining debris from the platform.