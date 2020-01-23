‘High voltage torture’, ‘waste of 125 cr’: KRK reviews Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D

‘Chachu No 1’ Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of his niece!













While the critics seem to have loved Remo D’sSouza directed, Street Dancer 3D, Kamaal R Khan seems totally unimpressed. In a series of tweets, KRK has expressed his anger over being ‘tortured’ by the movie which stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Kamaal R Khan (KRK) review Street Dancer 3D

“1 hour film has gone. 30 minutes dance and 30 minutes cricket. Only #NoraFatehi is killing it. But everything else is #AaaThoo!,” KRK tweeted soon after telling the premise of the story.

Talking about the film and how it impact Remo’s career, KRK shared his two cents and wrote, “This film #StreetDancer will finish Remo career as a director forever. Because his last film #Race3 is #Sholay compare to this crap #StreetDancer!”

“Lol! Varun called Prabhu an old guy and now he is dancing on Muqabla to prove him wrong. Everything is Hawa Hawai in this crap film. This film is Rajive Gandhi Rozgaar Yojna for the Changu-Mangu gang of Remo. Varun is like a junior artist in this film. it’s Totally torture,” he further tweeted.

“It’s climax n Sharadha Kapoor’s Pakistani parents came to know about her dance so she won’t dance anymore. What a great 2.5 Hrs high voltage torture is #StreetDancer! Audience can’t connect with this film anywhere n anytime. It’s waste of time n waste of 125Cr! So better to avoid,” was his last tweet on the film.

Shraddha Kapoor replaces Katrina Kaif

At the press conference of Street Dancer 3D, Varun revealed why Katrina Kaif, who was the first choice of the film, was later replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.

“Shraddha was part of the previous film and was a bit emotional when she got to know that she is not there in the next one. She asked me why didn’t they offer me the film. Remo thought this role was not suitable for her. But after Katrina left the film because of her date issue, it was nice of her to step in and agree to do this role. I think she was destined to do this film.”

To this, Remo D’Souza had added, “Yes, Katrina had to leave the film because of her date issues and we had to change the script a bit and luckily Shraddha could take up this film on time.”