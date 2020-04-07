high-school-dxd-season-5:-release-date,-plot,-volume,-dubbing,-cast-and-everything-you-should-know!

We all know that if we want to read any animated series, then nothing could be better than a Japanese Manga. They are the best and always appears with new volumes. One such series that never fails to entertain us by coming back, again and again, is High School DxD.

High School DxD is a novel series, a light novel which is written by Ichiei Ishibumi. Miyama Zero illustrates this series. It was published for Dragon Magazine by Fujii Shobo. This novel has four volumes in total and is coming with its fifth volume in 2020 with the confirmation of sixth in a row.

Release date of High School DxD Season 5

The series first came on 20 July 2018 with the title of the volume called Welsh Dragon of the New School. The second series released on 20 December 2018 with the title of Ruin Princess of Proficiency and was followed by the third volume came on 20 August 2019 with the title Sun Shower of School Trip. The previous volume appeared on 20 February 2020 with the title the Kingdom of Decisive Battle Study Abroad.

The release of the fifth volume is yet to be confirmed, but it is sure that it is coming somewhere in October 2020. The title of the fifth volume is, however, to be announced.

The cast of High School DxD season 5

The cast of the fifth volume almost remains the same, just like the previous one. They are- Issei Hyodo who will have the voice of Yuki Kaji (Japanese) and Josh Grelle (English), Rias Gremory in the voice of Yoko Hikasa (Japanese) and Jamie Marehi (English), Asia Argento in the voice of Azumi Asakura (Japanese) and Leah Clark (English), Akeno Himeji dubbed by Shuzuka Ito (Japanese) and Kally Angel (English), Konoeko Toujou dubbed by Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese) and Jad Saxton (English), Xenovia Quarta dubbed by Risa Taneda (Japanese) and Romona Newel (English).

The plot of High School DxD season 5

The plot of the whole series revolves around the lead, that is, Issei Hyodo, who is a high school student. He attended Kuoh Academy but was killed. He was killed by his first date, which is Rias Gremory. Rias Gremory then brings him back to life but as a devil. Rias Gremory is a beautiful devil girl. The plot of the fifth volume is yet to be confirmed.

