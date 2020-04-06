high-school-dxd-season-5:-release-date,-plot,-cast,-volumes-and-more.-latest-updates!

The Japanese Anime series, High School DXD will be coming back soon. The fifth season is speculated to release in 2020 itself. However, there is no official information regarding the specific date of release yet. The confirmation of the renewal of the sixth season was declared as well. The sixth season will be renewed shortly after the premiere of the fifth season.

There is no official trailer for the upcoming fifth season yet. Fans have to wait for a while for the trailer.

High School DxD Season 5 Cast

Issei Hyodo will be seen as the protagonist along with Rias Gremory as Ia Argento, Yuuto Kiba, Akeno Himejima, and Koneko Toujou for the upcoming season.

High School DxD Season 5 Plot and Release Date

There is no official information regarding the plot of the upcoming season yet. We can only expect and wait for the synopsis or a hint of the fifth season from the makers. The fifth season of the Anime series will be releasing in the summers of 2020.

About High School DxD Season 5

The Anime series is an adaption of a Japenese novel series which is written by Ichi Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. The Anime series revolves around Hyodo, who is a perverted student and studies in Kung academy. He was killed by a fallen angel who was also his first date. Later on, he was revived as a devil. There are four seasons of the Anime series so far.

The first season of the Anime series debuted on January 6, 2012. The series is directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa, and written by Takao Yoshioka and aired on AT-X. The second season aired on aired from July 7, 2013. The third season aired from April 4, 2015, and the fourth season aired from April 10, 2018.