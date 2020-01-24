‘high’-dad-‘forgot-to-put-miracle-baby,-1,-in-car-then-drove-over-him-and-killed-him’

A dad forgot to put his one year-old ‘miracle baby’ in his car while high on drugs, then drove over him and killed him, police say.

Jesse Bullard was fatally struck by his dad Isaac Bullard, 38, on Wednesday, after forgetting to put the youngster in his truck to take him to a babysitter in Canyon City, Colorado.

Bullard has since been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, with Jesse’s mom Tamlin Bullard explaining that the little boy was their miracle baby they had spent years trying for.

In an exclusive interview with Metro US, Tamlin, 21, also hit out at her estranged husband for allegedly killing Isaac, saying that the death penalty is too good for him.

Tamlin, who lived with her son in Gun Barrel City, Texas, said: ‘As painful as it is to include his father – the man that killed him – in this, he’s still his father and he’s a part of him.

‘Jesse’s father loved him very much, just not enough to put his weed and dabs (concentrated hash oil) and other drugs aside to care for our son like he promised.

‘I saw the kind of father Isaac was to Jesse and I was proud that he loves him that much.

Tamlin, who suffered from ovarian cysts that doctors warned would leave her infertile added: ‘But me or Jesse never came first .

‘And he proved it over and over again until he killed our son.

‘The video of my sons death shows them walking together and Isaac forgetting about him and running him over…but my son almost always has a smile on his face.’

Jesse’s final moments were captured on several neighbors’ home surveillance cameras, which are now being combed by police, it is claimd.

Bullard drove off and left his son mortally wounded on the ground, then realized he’d forgotten him and drove back to find Jesse laying dying on his driveway.

He rushed the youngster to his local fire station, but firefighters were unable to save him. Investigators told Tamlin he’d died of multiple blunt-force traumas.

Tamlin was in the process of divorcing Isaac when her son died, with the youngster at his dad’s house on a court-mandated visitation.

She and says she is horrified that a man who would not let her take hot showers when she was pregnant could be so careless.

Tamlin, who works as a painter, added: ‘This could and should have been avoided. Isaac killed our child.

‘He did not do intentionally, however he almost did .

‘He loaded everything else in the truck but my son…death penalty is too easy for Isaac.

‘I want him to have to see our sons body, his face on that day for ever.

‘There is no heaven for Isaac.

‘You should not being doing mild altering things in the first place, especially when you have your son for visitation.

Recalling the moment Isaac called her to tell her what had happened, and her subsequent anguish, Tamlin said: ‘He called me when he got to the fire station..

‘He told me what happened… my world ended.

‘I was in so much physical pain. I could bare it.

‘My baby was just killed by his father .

‘I still feel so much physical pain of course along with emotional pain . My heart is in heaven now . That baby is my entire world . And Isaac took his life.

Tamlin added: ‘I have so much anger, hate.

‘Those aren’t even the correct words for the feelings I have.

‘I just don’t I understand.

‘I’m constantly confused . Isaac wouldn’t let me take hot showers when I was pregnant he would come in the bathroom and feel the water , he got up with Jesse in the early mornings when he knew we had a hard night .

‘There’s so many things that made his a good father . But his priority for weed made him the most horrible man alive . He put his high before our son…

Bullard has since been charged with crimes including driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse and careless driving causing death.

He has been freed on bond, and Tamlin says he has not made any attempt to contact her.

Tamlin suffered also paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son, who would have turned two next month.

She said: ‘ He was our one and only miracle child. Me or his father wasn’t supposed to have children.

‘Jesse was the most handsome boy anyone has ever laid eyes on.

‘He was generous, he loved sharing – especially feeding his momma.

‘He was so kind and sweet and didn’t have a mean bone in his body

‘He was all about nature…he gave you this look when he knew he wasn’t supposed to be doing something but wanted to see your reaction and then he gots close to doing it then stops and smiles at you.

‘His smiles just melted your heart . His love was the purest kind there was. His hugs would warm your soul.’