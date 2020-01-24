high-court-seeks-jnu’s-stand-on-plea-against-amending-its-hostel-manual

High Court told JNU students to register for the new academic year under the old hostel manual

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court said today that JNU students, who have not yet registered for the new academic year, may do so under the old hostel manual.

The high court sought Jawaharlal Nehru University’s response on the plea of students union challenging the decision to amend the hostel manual.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher also issued notices to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission which were impleaded in the matter.

The plea, filed by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers Saket Moon, Satish Chandra Yadav and Md Danish, challenged the minutes of the Inter Hostel Administration issued on October 28, last year, jurisdiction of the High Level Committee constituted on November 24 and recommendations made by it.

The petition had sought directions to quash the Draft Hostel Manual “illegally approved by the IHA as the decisions taken by the IHA are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the students”.

It claimed the decisions to bring about amendments in the hostel manual are contrary to provisions of the JNU Act, 1966, Statutes, Ordinances and the Hostel Manual.

