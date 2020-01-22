high-court-grants-relief-to-suspended-senior-cop-accused-of-molestation

Senior cop Nishikant More approached the High Court last week (Representational)

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court today granted interim protection from arrest to suspended Maharashtra deputy inspector general of police Nishikant More, who is accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl.

Justice PD Naik directed Nishikant More to appear before Taloja police in Navi Mumbai on January 29, 30 and 31 to cooperate with the investigation in the case.

The court in its order noted that the accused and the family of the girl shared cordial relations, which later turned sour after the teen’s father refused to return money that he allegedly borrowed from the accused.

The court also said that when the alleged molestation incident took place in June 2019, the teen’s family was present.

“The manner and conduct of the victim in the video creates doubt on the alleged incident,” Justice Naik said.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on February 17.

Nishikant More approached the High Court last week after the Panvel sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

In his plea, the accused claimed all the allegations were “baseless”, and the complaint against him was made because of the financial dispute between the two families.

According to Navi Mumbai Police, the girl was allegedly molested at her home in Taloja town of Raigad district.

The teen’s father claimed that while they had lodged a complaint on July 12, 2019, the police refused to take cognisance of it and an FIR was delayed and lodged only on December 26, 2019.

