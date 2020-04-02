hi,-joe-exotic?-the-masked-singer’s-white-tiger-now-needs-a-job

Now Playing

The Masked Singergave us two glorious hours of charming ridiculousness Wednesday — and I’m not talking about Nick Cannon dressed up like a fortune teller who fell into a vat of sequins. In “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special,” nine creatures came a croonin, but only eight stayed. White Tiger got eliminated — just in time to pick up the work that Joe Exotic can’t right now due to his involuntary vacation. Scroll down to see how it played out, fresh clues and who White Tiger is!TurtleHe slayed “Higher Love,” by Steve Winwood and left everyone…shellshocked. Is this Jesse McCartney? He left no doubt he’s a boy bander. This week’s clues: He said he wore 40 pound weight on his back before each performance — a quarter of his body weight — and that he’s not a dancer. His superclue was a comic book “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy” priced at $10.13, and he said was “not another teen clue.” He said he’s not just known for one thing, suggesting he’s an all around performer. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Robin Thicke guessed Drew Lachey. Ken Jeong went through some long theory about it being Brian Littrell and Jenny McCarthy took a sip of “What?” juice before Chris Evans’ name dribbled out of her mouth.

KangarooHer rendition of “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks will keep her in the game a bit longer! Not bad.This week’s clues: She’s had a rough time as of late but is coming back swinging. She said she felt out of her league, and her superclue was…a plastic kangaroo? She said she’s never lived in Australia, which ruled out Iggy Azalea. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Jenny had a great guess with Amber Rose. Nicole Scherzinger guessed LeAnn Rimes and Robin continued to defile R&B by saying India.Aire. The Masked SingerPhoto: Fox

White TigerWhite Tiger massacred “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred and while we’ll miss his fun energy, let’s be glad we won’t have to endure him singing another week. This week’s clues: He said he never sung in front of a crowd. He said he lit up like a light bulb, can turn his performance into a raunchy one and he can get the audience hot and bothered. His superclue was doing the “floss” dance before pantomiming a basketball swish. Then he said he wrote a bestselling book! Didn’t see that coming. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Ken said J.J. Watt while Nicole guessed the romance novel cover lover come to life known as Joe Manganiello.KittyWhoa! Did we know Kitty could sing this well? Her rendition of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion was pretty major. This week’s clues: She said she’s struggled with her self image, and her mind only saw “darkness and ugliness” when she looked in the mirror. The Kitty costume makes her feel confident, assertive and beautiful, she said. Her superclue was bringing out the Tree from last season — revealed to be Ana Gasteyer. She blew minds further when she said Robert Redford helped get her her first role. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Nicole guessed Nicole Richie — a good guess given her referencing being a seamstress/designer. Jenny said Vanessa Hudgens, Robin said Emma Roberts and Ken said Avril Lavigne. BananaHis rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd wasn’t very a-peel-ing, but hey, he’s having fun up there. This week’s clues: He said he was a party boy, and mentioned an old traumatic injury. His superclue was a mullet. And he said that he wasn’t a “stand up” guy — throwing the comedian theory into the trash. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Nicole said Brad Paisley. Robin said Billy Ray Cyrus. But Jenny’s guess of Bret Michaels is the strongest for now. The Masked SingerPhoto: FoxFrog Frog rapped Kris Kross’ “Jump” — not the first reference to Atlanta Frog has made in his tenure on the show.This week’s clues: He said the passion he lost for performing has been reinvigorated. He used to be concerned about his image. He has a family at home. He showed a knight in armor, and said “Wrong” in the key of Sisqó’s “Thong Song.” He said he’s not a trained dancer. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Ken guessed Sisqó because it was too obvious not to. Robin said Omarion, Jenny said Lil’ Romeo.Night AngelAndra Day’s “Rise Up” was a tricky one for her to pull off, and though she sounded pretty strong singing it, things were touch and go there for a minute. This week’s clues: This is definitely Kandi Burruss but in her package she mentioned being afraid to stand in the front for years and being afraid of rejection. Her superclue was a tricycle and she said she’s not just sa voice, she’s a mogul. See some more proof it’s Kandi here.The guesses: Jenny said Brandy, which is bonkers, Robin said Tamar Braxton and Ken said Tisha Campbell — all wrong. The Best TV Shows and Movies To Watch While Social DistancingRhinoRhino’s version of “What A Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers removed all doubt: this is definitely a pro singer. Is it this guy?This week’s clues: He said he tried to be what everyone wanted him to be earlier in life. He played with a toy airplane and said they’re built to take to the sky. He said that it’s funny the panel thinks he’s an athlete — music has been his passion for his life, he said, he’s been on the Billboard charts and we may have an album of his. He said he’s a risk-taking gambling type before ripping the curtain off a slot machine. He said he’s not as tall as we might think. Check out some other clues here.The guesses: Nicole said Vince Gill, Robin said Duff McKagan, and Jenny said Derek Jeter.AstronautAstronaut reworked “Never Gonna Give You Up,” by Rick Astley into a sleek, modern tune. His voice wobbled a little but maybe that’s because he’s used to singing country.This week’s clues: He said that for years he’s been trying to blast away at labels imposed on him while holding a book titled “Exploring Earth.” He hit a skillet with a wooden spoon. He said he was forced to start over after something on his other planet. He’s free to break boundaries now, he said, and his superclue was a broken record. He said he never had traditional voice training. Is it Hunter Hayes? Sure seems like it.The guesses: Jenny said David Archuleta. Ken said JC Chasez, Nicole said Ryan Tedder.In the end, White Tiger got kicked out of the zoo, and he was revealed to be Rob Gronkowski!The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.