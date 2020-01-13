‘hi-from-the-girls-across-the-hall’-jennifer-aniston-hangs-out-with-friends-stars-courteney-cox-and-lisa-kudrow

She made a glorious Instagram debut with a photo of a Friends reunion that broke the internet.

Now Jennifer Aniston has shared another Friends get together – but this time it was just half the cast on a girls’ night out.

Posting two snaps inside what looks like either a restaurant or someone’s fancy kitchen, the actor, who played Rachel in the much loved Nineties US sitcom, posed with her former castmates Courteney Cox (who played Monica) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe).

The trio cosied up together and Jen put her arms across both of her pals.

Jen captioned the pic, ‘Hi from the girls across the hall,’ in reference to the show.

In October Jen surprised fans by posting a photo of her with the rest of the cast out of the blue, causing social media hysteria.

The selfie with Courteney Cox. Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc was captioned: ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM’.

She later said of the reunion:

‘We had dinner, the whole gang. Everyone was there,’ she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show.

After she was asked whether it was rare for them to all get together, she insisted: ‘It’s just Schwimmer was in town, we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together.’

She said they all miss the show and spent their evening ‘laughing so hard’ as we all curse the fact we weren’t flies on the wall.

‘We went to Courteney’s. Nobody got naked, it was very civilised. But we just laughed a lot,’ she said, before adding of Friends: ‘We all miss it every day.’

When she joined Instagram, Jen racked up over 11.5million followers in one day.

The actor admitted she is enjoying her ‘new creative outlet’ after initially being hesitant to join up. She explained: ‘Why not? If you can’t beat them, join them.

‘A lot of my friends were beginning to do it and I didn’t want to be that person that was left in the sandbox with her arms crossed going like, “No! I’m not going to play.”

So it’s fun but boy, there’s also a lot of emotionally moving messages.’

Jennifer admitted she gets quite emotional at some of the posts on her feed, explaining: ‘I do have a soft spot for the animal rescue people.’





