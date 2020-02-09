hey-fortnite,-jim-carrey-has-a-dance-in-sonic-the-hedgehog-he-thinks-is-perfect-for-your-game

Jim Carrey may not have been a video game expert before he took on the role of Sonic the Hedgehog’s Dr. Robotnik. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t prepared to make his mark on the video game world. The actor even has some ideas about how to make a Sonic the Hedgehog and Fortnite crossover happen — and it has to do with, you guessed it, dancing.

In an exclusive interview with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb, Jim Carrey talked about the learning curve he experienced while working on Sonic the Hedgehog — including how playing Robotnik inspired his first real foray into gaming. And when asked if there were any other video game properties that he’d like to see brought to the big screen in the future, Jim Carrey didn’t hesitate to answer:

I think I’m already a contributor to the Fortnite dances. So that happened in reverse. There may be a dance in this that ends up in that game.

Even though Jim Carrey didn’t offer any examples of what that Sonic-inspired dance move might look like (maybe it’s a spoiler?), he definitely seemed amenable to a crossover (Make it happen, Fortnite.) Check out his video game thoughts:

Jim Carrey is right that he already has a bit of history with Fortnite. The game’s Hootenanny dance is likely based on moves from his Dumb and Dumber character.

Despite already serving as an inspiration for one of the most popular video games in the world, Jim Carrey admitted to Jeff McCobb that he is a very recent convert:

I’ve never been a big gamer. I’ve always thought of the world as a game. I’ve always thought of myself as this avatar, that my true self is a much bigger thing than the game I’m playing. So this is actually bringing me into that world, which is fantastic about acting. Because if there’s – if you’re presented with something, you gotta get to know the world. So I’ve been playing Sonic.

That’s a very Truman Show-esque approach to take to life and gaming, to be sure. Jim Carrey lamented that he’s still figuring out how to work the controllers, but he said that even if he’ll never be an expert gamer, he’s still found some ways to have fun:

The fun thing is that Robotnik is the villain. And so no matter how good you are at Sonic, unless you can complete the game, I win.

That’s not a bad position for him to be in. We’ll see whether or not he shows us any Fortnite-worthy dance moves as Robotnik when Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14.