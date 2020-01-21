heston-blumenthal’s-crazy-delicious-kicks-off-on-channel-4-and-fans-aren’t-sure-what-to-make-of-it-all

Heston Blumenthal’s new Channel 4 series Crazy Delicious kicked off tonight and viewers aren’t sure what to make of it.

The competition series follows a bunch of creative cooks as they take on the challenge to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary for three judges who call themselves Food Gods, yes really.

The panel, which is made up of Heston, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt sit amongst the clouds while the contestants cook up a storm in the edible set below.

At the end of each episode, one cook will be awarded the golden apple – a bit like Bake Off’s star baker award.

The first installment saw the chefs compete in two rounds and Hannah was voted off the series first, leaving Ala and Hardeep to fight it out in a four-hour task.

But viewers aren’t too sure about their verdict on the new show.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: ‘Well….. I don’t quite know what I thought of Crazy Delicious.’

Echoing a similar sentiment, another posted: ‘Can’t decide if I loved #CrazyDelicious or hated it.’

Talking about the show before it aired, Heston said: ‘In Crazy Delicious we’re asking for dishes that not only taste great but are also visually spectacular, emotionally powerful and nostalgic so it’s incredibly tough!

‘They say fortune favours the brave and to be truly creative requires bravery and a willingness to fail big time. The cooks in Crazy Delicious were certainly fearless.’

He added: ‘I’ve spent my career trying to perfect these kinds of dishes and I know from experience that creativity and perfection do not always sit comfortably together. I was amazed at how ambitious some of the cooks were.

‘During the judging process, Carla, Niklas and I got to try some spectacular looking dishes that provoked different emotions and memories for each of us, which made making a final decision even more difficult at times.’

Crazy Delicious continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.





