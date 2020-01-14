heston-blumenthal-gets-annoyed-when-diners-take-pictures-of-their-meals-for-instagram

Heston Blumenthal is known for his outlandish dishes, like his ‘meat fruit’ chicken liver parfait which masquerades as a mandarin and ‘sound of the sea’ sashimi which comes with headphones to listen to, well, the sounds of the sea.

But don’t dare try and take a picture of your highly Instagrammable meal.

The celebrity chef has admitted he’s come close to telling customers not to take pictures of their food, as he’s annoyed that their meal is getting cold.

The 53-year-old told the Radio Times that they had considered implementing a no-picture policy at his restaurant the Fat Duck, saying: ‘At the Fat Duck, we’ve debated this for several years now. If we say to people, “Your food’s going cold”, you put up a barrier between you and the diner.’

When asked whether he gets annoyed and has ever been close to saying anything to a customer, Heston said : ‘Yes, and I’ve been very tempted.

‘We did it once in Australia because somebody was taking pictures with a flash, which affected other tables. It’s a really tricky thing.’

The chef, who also owns Dinner, continued: ‘Social media is such a big part of our lives, our sight has become almost the more important sense rather than smell or taste.

‘If I see something beautiful like a sunset, I try to be in the moment, then take a picture afterwards.’

Still, Heston’s opposition to taking pictures of your Michelin starred meals for the ‘gram hasn’t stopped him judging a new cooking show based on highly Instagrammable food porn.

Blumenthal is one of the judges of Crazy Delicious, set to air on Channel 4 and Netflix, which promises to have the ‘world’s first edible set’.

Participants will be tasked with creating meals with ‘originality, visual flair and extraordinary flavours’ – visual flair, hmm?

Blumenthal, known for his outlandish culinary creations, is judging a new cooking competition featuring the “world’s first edible set” in a series airing on Channel 4 and Netflix.

Heston’s full interview is in Radio Times.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Cardi B weighs into gun control after teasing future plans for Congress: ‘We have the right to bear arms’

MORE: Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse outraged as German band mimics her in blackface for music video