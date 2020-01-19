Heston Blumenthal doesn’t want us taking pictures of our food – I’m doing it anyway

We all know it, the male celebrity chef is suffering from a lack of relevance.

We’ve seen them attempt to stir up some interest by making comments about things like veganism and food bloggers, and this week heavyweight of the food world Heston Blumenthal added his two cents.

He told the Radio Times that diners should stop taking pictures of their food because it is going cold.

He would rather you didn’t spend 20 seconds faffing around with your camera phone, nor I assume, does he want you to finish the gripping conversation with your friend who is spilling the tea, but to hop on it quick and eat up.

But cafes, bistros and even fine dining restaurants are not sacred spaces like churches, so should there be rules?

The thing is, the process of going out to eat is ceremonial and you’re paying for the experience. It is on this point that I agree with Heston… to an extent.

If you’re going to take a photo, consider your fellow diners who are spending their hard earned cash before setting up a lighting rig, and absolutely under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to stand on a chair in a restaurant so you can get the best shot.

But that is where I end my agreement. I know the realities of dining with a group of Instagrammers, being one myself, and the food I eat is often less than nuclear hot. Plates are shimmied around, turned for their best side and the damn portrait mode on the iPhone never works when you want it to.

The whole process takes seconds (the average shutter speed being 1/250th of a second) – maybe one minute – but it would be an exaggeration to say the food is stone cold at the end.

I don’t mind it in the slightest, not scalding the roof of my mouth, and for something that doesn’t affect someone else in anyway, why should it upset you? I have rolls of 35mm film of food from holidays before social media existed and a folder of airplane food spanning back nine years.

And I understand why people take photos. The price of Heston’s menu at the Fat Duck means a meal for two, with wine, plus service and return train fair can cost hundreds.

Most people would demand a few photographs to take away to be able to remember their meal or show it off to peers.

If Heston doesn’t like it, he could take a leaf out of the book of restaurants like St John’s in Smithfield, who have an elegant sign at the entrance asking diners not to use their ‘portable telephones’ in the dining room.

The French House in Soho has also been rumoured to kick out patrons who answer a call and the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles has a strict no phone policy in public areas. Everyone who visits these places knows and respects their wishes.

If Heston feels so strongly about this why doesn’t he act on his dissatisfaction with people taking photos?

Apparently, it has been debated in his kitchens for years but so far has decided against doing it. He’s in the hospitality, not the hostility business. But it sounds like he may have been quietly bitter for some time while staring at you across the pass.

Yet, Heston should be grateful to social media, as droves of people visit Dinner in the Mandarin Oriental purely for his meat fruit, after seeing it on their feeds.

It’s a visually arresting delight that is served at room temperature and practically demands to be photographed. If Heston didn’t want his food to be photographed, why does he put so much time and effort into their appearance?

Every chef I know has a love hate relationship with social media because you can’t control the narrative. You have to relinquish control of things like the quality of the image, the write up, the blunt honesty, some bloke called Steve in Doncaster and his unsolicited opinion that the Fat Duck is ‘meh’.

You can see your reputation dissolve faster than the foam on a Michelin starred plate.

But that doesn’t give you the right to dictate what people should be doing with their food. A good host can only recommend that a dish is best enjoyed while it’s hot, not force you to enjoy it while it’s hot.

Ultimately diners will decide how they want to eat and derive pleasure from the moment, whether it’s with friends or family on whatever occasion. And if it involves taking photographs of the smear on the plate, then so be it.

But is this really actually all about taking pictures of food, or could it be something else entirely? Heston has a new show starting on Netflix and this could just be a cheap shot by him, or his PR team, to drum up some publicity.

Either way, it’s probably best to put some distance between himself and his recent sexist comments about female chefs. Those aren’t good for ratings are they Heston, best that they’re a bit lower on the search results, eh?

MORE: One in four new food products is vegan despite only 1% of people on the diet

MORE: The biggest food and drink trends of the last decade

MORE: Ugly Vegan Instagram wants to show that plant-based food isn’t just salads