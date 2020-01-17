“he’s-much-higher-than-bharat-ratna”:-top-court-on-plea-for-mahatma

The Supreme Court said Mahatma Gandhi is held in high esteem by the people.

New Delhi:

Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and people hold him in high esteem which is far beyond any formal recognition, the Supreme Court said on Friday, refusing to direct the government to honour him with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde told the petitioner that the court accepts and shares his views on the matter but asked him to make a representation to the government on this.

“He is much higher than the Bharat Ratna. He is held in much greater esteem by the people… what is the Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi?” Chief Justice Bobde said.

“We agree with your sentiment but we can’t accept this petition. You can make a representation to the government,” he added.