heroic-lorry-driver-who-saved-woman-from-burning-car-‘gave-her-another-chance-at-life’

A British lorry driver has been awarded a medal for bravery after he saved a woman’s life pulling her from a burning car in the middle of a motorway.

Heroic John Rastrick was interviewed on Good Morning Britain this morning alongside the woman he rescued, Pari Minstry.

The delivery man was travelling along the M1 in January last year when he saw Pari’s car collide with another vehicle before bursting into flames.

Presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway could do nothing but watch in awe as dashcam footage from John’s truck showed the moment he pulled Pari to safety before her car became consumed by flames.

‘I was on my way up north for my last delivery,’ John recalled. ‘The car span twice, maybe three times and I realised I had to get in there quickly.

‘Whoever was in the car wasn’t going to survive. The car was engulfed in flames, the ceiling [was on fire].’

Reliving the moment he staged his heroic rescue, John told Ben and Kate: ‘I managed to get [Pari’s] seatbelt off. I had enough time to get her out [before the car was completely engulfed], apparently, it was 59 seconds.

‘I opened the door and she was facing me. I said, “you’re coming with me, darling.”‘

Thanks to his heroic actions, John saved Pari’s life, and in recognition of his efforts, he was presented with a bravery award by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, which he proudly showed off on-camera.

Survivor Pari spoke up as well, saying that it was ‘just another day’ before the accident, but it’s had a massive knock-on effect on her life as she attempts to move on, both emotionally and physically.

She called the 12 months since the incident the ‘most challenging and difficult time of life.’

‘I’ve pretty much had to re-learn everything,’ she shared. ‘I had to learn to walk again. The most challenging part [was] to re-learn how to think.

‘I’ve had to re-learn how to be me again.’

Thanking her saviour, she added: ‘There’s no words that can be said for what [John] did for me that day. It’s given me a second chance at life and more time to accomplish my dreams. It’s the greatest gift.’

