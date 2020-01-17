hero-worker-‘stabbed-to-death’-confronting-drunken-yobs-outside-factory

A ‘lovely’ factory worker was killed during a confrontation with drunken yobs outside a pharmaceutical plant.

Robert Wilson, 53, died after being attacked by ‘several persons’ in the grounds of the Thornton & Ross (T&R) works in the Linthwaite area of Huddersfield shortly before midnight on Thursday.

The father-of-one is thought to have gone with a colleague to lock the gates when the pair spotted a group of youths and told them to leave the site.

Mr Wilson’s co-worker was reportedly knifed chasing one of them away before he himself was fatally stabbed while standing up to the others, the Huddersfield Examiner reported.

One of Mr Wilson’s colleagues at T&R, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It’s been getting bad for a while round here with groups of youths. He was a lovely chap – we are all gutted.’

Police said four males, two aged 18, one 17, and the other 15, along with a 17-year-old girl have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remain in custody.

A pal of Mr Wilson’s told the Examiner: ‘He was a good friend of mine. I’ve known him for a few years.

‘He was a lovely lad, absolutely brilliant and really down to earth. He got on with everybody and was a really top guy.

‘He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I received a text saying he had been murdered. It’s just awful news.’

Tributes also poured in on social media, with one saying: ‘So so sad and so pointless, RIP Mr Wilson and wishing a speedy recovery to his colleague.’

Another said: ‘Unfortunately it sounds like this poor man did stand up to them and this was the consequences and heartbreaking result. It is time to act and put a stop to this but without more innocent people getting hurt or killed.’

A police spokesman said: ‘Police are appealing for witnesses following the launch of a murder investigation after two men were attacked in Huddersfield.

‘The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 11.45pm on Thursday January 16 outside a business on Manchester Road in Linthwaite.

‘Officers were called to the location to a report that two men had been attacked outside the premises by several persons.’

He would not confirm whether the incident was a stabbing, but added: ‘A 53-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained at the scene.

‘A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow to determine a cause of death. A 39-year-old man suffered a serious injury, which is not believed to be life threatening and continues to be treated in hospital.’

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley said: ‘This has clearly been an extremely serious incident and the investigation is in its early stages to determine exactly what has taken place.

‘We have arrested five people in connection with the attacks on both men and they remain in custody for questioning.

‘I wish to thank witnesses who have come forward so far and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage showing the incident or persons behaving suspiciously on the road just prior to it taking place to contact us.

‘Increased patrols are being conducted in the area by local neighbourhood policing team officers and I want to reassure residents that a full range of resources has been deployed to investigate what has taken place.’

T&R is based at Linthwaite and manufactures a range of branded over-the-counter medicines, dermatological solutions and other healthcare and hygiene products, according to its website.

The MP for Colne Valley, Jason McCartney, said on Twitter: ‘I’ve been briefed by the police on the horrific incident in Linthwaite last night – 5 arrests have been made as part of the murder investigation – my thoughts are with the family, friends & colleagues of the victim.’

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said: ‘I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic murder in Linthwaite last night.

‘My thoughts are with all those effected.’

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13200028683.