hero-welsh-firefighter-saved-crew-from-wall-of-flames-in-australia

A welsh firefighter is being hailed as a hero for battling devastating bushfires in Australia and saving the lives of his crew.

Alex Newcombe, from Cardiff, cut short his recovery from a kidney transplant to get back out with his volunteer team to fight the bushfires.

At one point, Alex and his team from New South Wales Fire Service had a lucky escape after flames engulfed their fire truck, with ‘few opportunities to escape’.

The heat from the flames was so intense it melted parts of the truck, with the crew running out of water.

He managed to reverse the fire truck out of danger and get his team back home safely.

The 49-year-old, who has been a volunteer for New South Wales Fire Service for about 20 years, was born in Cardiff and spent much of his childhood living in Barry until he moved to Australia full time in the 1980s.

More than 10 million hectares of land have been burned so far in Australia’s bushfires, larger than the area of Scotland.

The fires have claimed the lives of 29 people and millions of animals.

Alex and his wife Kate, 47, have been on the front line fighting fire near the town of Blackheath, in the Blue Mountains, where they live with their two dogs.

He said: ‘That’s just what we do. We just get stuck in.’

In September last year, he had an operation to receive a transplanted kidney donated by Kate.

Doctors advised he spend a minimum of three months recovering at home but he went against their advice to get out and help fight the fires.

He returned to his voluntary work just a few weeks after the operation.

Alex told the doctors he would only be driving the fire trucks, otherwise he wouldn’t have got their permission to head out with his volunteer team.

However, he took on a lead role in tackling the fires.

He said: ‘I was on the hose, whatever I had to do.’

Alex and his team had a near miss while out attending an incident on December 21.

The truck they were travelling in became overrun by flames.

He said: ‘We had a massive wall of flames with very few places to go and not enough water.

‘Our trucks here have tanks for protection. It’s just a sprinkler system that sprays over the wheels and the cabin.

‘There’s a thermal blanket that rolls over the windows as well. But we ran out of water.

‘I had to reverse the truck out with the guy in the back giving me directions.

‘He was texting his wife that he loved her. He though it was that bad. I just thought I need to get us out of here.’

He added: ‘It might sound cliché but there is no time to panic.’

Alex managed to reverse the truck out of danger, surrounded by flames and smoke, and get his crew home safely.

The heat from the blaze was so intense it melted parts of the truck’ reflective striping and mirrors.

Alex said recent heavy rain has provided some respite for fire crews in New South Wales.

He added: ‘We have had a serious amount of rain over the last 24 hours.

‘Up north they got 166millimetres, we have had about 50 here. It has taken the fires down from about 100 to about 35 so it has helped a lot.’