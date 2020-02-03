hero-streatham-shopkeeper-fought-in-vain-to-stop-terrorist-sudesh-amman-stealing-knife-before-high-street-rampage

A shopkeeper tried to prevent Sudesh Amman from snatching the kitchen knife which he used to stab two strangers in the street, witnesses have said.

The convicted terrorist, 20, had been released from a three-year prison sentence days earlier, and walked the short distance from a bail hostel to carry out the attack in Streatham High Road.

He entered the Low Price Store and stole the ceramic-handled knife from near the till.

Wearing a fake suicide vest, Amman knifed a female cyclist in the back before slashing a man in the stomach outside the White Lion pub in front of horrified families and shoppers about 2pm yesterday.

Within eight seconds, surveillance officers shot him dead outside Boots. Footage filmed from a passing bus shows undercover officers in jeans, trainers and hoodies pointing their firearms at Amman’s body. One officer rushes forward to kick the knife away.

Scotland Yard was today carrying out searches on two residential addresses, in south London and Bishop’s Stortford. Police say the most seriously injured victim is no longer in a critical condition. Witnesses told how the terror erupted on the busy shopping street.

Shopkeeper Jagmon Singh watched Amman, dressed in a grey tracksuit and a black-and-grey top, pluck the knife off the shelf and remove the packaging.

He tried to wrestle it away, believing the terrorist to be a shoplifter.

His brother Kiranjeet Singh, 38, who owns the Low Price Store, said: “My brother recognised him because he had come in the week before and didn’t buy anything.

“My brother said he grabbed a ceramic 10-inch kitchen knife that was hanging by the till.

“He walked in, took the knife, saw nobody was looking and ran out.

“He removed the packaging then stabbed the woman in the back. It was completely random then he started running.”

Clare Henson-Bowen, 36, was with her two young children and her husband when she saw Amman attack the female cyclist.

She said: “A guy ran out of the hardware store with something in his hand and the shopkeeper shouting at him.

“He looked like he had pushed a woman who was standing near the bike rack. It just looked like be ran past her. She was still on her feet as people were running towards her.

“Not even 10 seconds later I heard the gunshots. Then there was stony silence followed by more people running to help.

A nurse said: “The shopkeeper tried to get the knife from him but he got away and stabbed a woman on a bicycle. The knife was really big.”

Karker Tahir, who was working in a shop nearby, said he heard “three gunshots and a man running, with screams behind him”.

He said: “I saw this guy running on the pavement. And behind him there was two or three police officers undercover with guns.

“They kept telling him ‘stop, stop’. And I then saw them shoot him three times. The police said, ‘You have to leave the shop because he has a bomb on his back’.

“Police, after shooting him, went to check on him while he was alive and then they found something — I believe there was a bomb or something and they stepped back and told everybody to step back.

“We had to leave immediately because maybe the bomb goes off and could hurt everybody. I’m still shocked.”

Justice Denedo, 44, who works in the City, said: “I thought it must be gangs but then I could see this guy running towards me and I could see two men wearing balaclavas chasing behind him.

“All of a sudden I could hear this guy screaming. I think it was the police officer. The guy they were chasing was saying something but it wasn’t very audible.

“He was screaming and the police officers were screaming at the same time. Then I heard two shots very close together. ‘Pop pop’, just like that.

“The guy stopped and then he turned around and I noticed he had a massive silver knife in his hands. It was a very big blade. Easily 10 inches.

“He was trying to move his hands. The police were screaming at him and yelling at people to step back.

“They kept yelling ‘step back’. Then there were two more shots fired.”

Witness Nardos Mulugeta, a 52-year-old mechanical engineer, said police tried to stem Amman’s bleeding, adding: “He had a big open wound on the right side of his stomach.”

Onlooker Dave Chawner tried to comfort one of the victims who had been stabbed and used a blanket from his bag to compress the wound.

A huge swathe of the busy high street remained cordoned off as forensic officers carried out their investigations.

Additional reporting by Ted Hennessey and Cameron Charters.