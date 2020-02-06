hero-doctor-who-alerted-world-to-wuhan-coronavirus-crisis-dies-after-contracting-infection-from-patients

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic has died from the infection, according to state media.

Li Wenliang, 34, who worked as an ophthalmologist in Wuhan Central Hospital, tried to warn colleagues and others about the virus in December.

He posted a message to his medical school alumni in the Chinese app WeChat warning them that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and were quarantined in his hospital.

He urged his fellow doctors to wear protective clothing while treating patients.

Soon after, Dr Li was accused of rumour-mongering by the Wuhan police who visited him in hospital and told him to stop posting about it, in an attempt by authorities to keep the news quiet.

Dr Li was one of a group of doctors dedicated to reporting the truth about the virus which was spreading its way across the world.

Eight doctors, including Dr Li, were summoned to security police headquarters to sign a statement to say they had made “false comments” and “severely disturbed the social order”.

Authorities were later forced to apologise to Dr Li.

The deadly virus has now killed more than 560 people and infected 28,000 in China.

Coronavirus can cause severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover – just as they would from the flu.

However, Dr Li was hospitalised on January 12 after contracting the virus from patients. He was tested and confirmed to have coronavirus on February 1.

His death was reported on Thursday, February 6.

The World Health Organisation has responded to news of Dr Li’s death on Twitter, writing they are “deeply saddened” by his death.

“We all need to celebrate work that he did,” they wrote.

The death toll in Wuhan is on the rise, with no signs of it slowing despite quarantines being in place in central China.

Population controls are also in place including group dining events being banned for occasions such as birthdays or weddings.

Some cities are even limiting how many family members can leave their home each day.

Worst-hit Hubei province has switched off lifts in multi-storey buildings.

Hospitals are under severe strain with a lack of beds and equipment being the biggest issue. Officials oversaw the building of two brand new hospitals in an effort to get on top of the virus.

Confirmed cases globally stood at 28,275 on Thursday. The number of cases in China grew by 15 per cent on Wednesday alone.

All but two of the deaths have been in China, with one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

China has been criticised for its handling of the crisis, particularly in the state’s effort to suppress reports of the virus.

“There’s no place for secrecy in fighting an epidemic,” said Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth.