hermione-&-draco-for-real;-is-emma-watson-still-dating-her-harry-potter-co-star-tom-felton?

We all like to take interest in Emma Watson; no doubt she is one of the most gorgeous looking actresses on the planet at the moment. But a very few seem to be interested in Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton. Is it fair?

Apparently Tom Felton has not finished his quest for love even after rumours of him and Emma Watson dating spread like a wildfire. On the contrary the Harry Potter star has reportedly joined dating app for celebs called Raya in his quest for love. Tom Felton is well known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

A source said that Tom is a good looking guy with a very charming personality, but he apparently has struggled to find a person with whom he can connect with. The rumours of Tom Felton and Emma Watson dating spread like wildfire last year. It was when Rupert Grint in an interview said that he had seen ‘sparks’ between the pair.

Source:Instagram

Upon being asked if he could ever see Emma Watson and Tom together in an interview with Entertainment Tonight he said that there was always a thing between them, there was a little bit of a spark. He further added that it was kind of a playground romance as they were kids back then. Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley found love in Angus Thongs, his current girlfriend.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have known to remain close friends after the end of the Harry Potter movies as they had shared quite a number of snaps together on social media, it also included where Tom Felton gave Emma Watson a guitar lesson in South Africa back in August.