Here’s Your First Look at the ‘Train to Busan’ Sequel ‘Peninsula’

The South Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan is getting a sequel. It’s called Peninsula and director Yeon Sang-ho is now revealing crucial details about the upcoming horror flick.
Speaking with Screen Daily, Yeon shared, “It takes place four years after Train to Busan, in the same universe, but it doesn’t continue the story and has different characters. Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location – which is why the film is called Peninsula.”
The film will follow Jung-seok (played by Gang Dong-won), a former soldier who escapes from the zombie-infected wasteland formerly known as South Korea. When returning home for a mission, his crew finds a number of uninfected survivors.
For his latest blockbuster in the horror series, Yeon has got twice the budget of the original ($16 million versus $8.5 million). Peninsula is hence a much bigger undertaking, also in terms of its storyline. “The scale of Peninsula can’t compare to Train to Busan, it makes it look like an independent film,” Yeon explains. “Train to Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement.”
The movie is set for a summer 2020 release in South Korea and has already found distributors in various territories including North America, France, Latin America, and the UK. Take an early look at Peninsula below.

