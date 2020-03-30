here’s-your-first-look-at-nike’s-grateful-dead-bears-inspired-sb-dunk-low

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

A furry pair of Nike SB Dunk Lows that look to be inspired by The Grateful Dead Bears popped up on Instagram over the weekend. This follows leaked images of a Ben & Jerry’s-inspired “Chunky Dunky” Nike SB Dunk Low.

The Grateful Dead Dunk Low takes inspiration from the psych-rock band’s 1973 album cover History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear’s Choice), and the stylized dancing bears that graced it. The Dunk Low features a base made of bright green suede and furry fleece, with equally bright blue detailing on the Swoosh and outsole.

The Swoosh features a jagged rim, replicating the Bears’ cravats and ragged fur. In keeping with the 420-friendly Dead Head philosophy, Nike Sb has included a stash pocket behind the tongue.

No release dates have been announced yet, though it wouldn’t be farfetched if this was Nike SB’s yearly 4/20 release. Stay tuned for updates.

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

