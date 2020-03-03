here’s-why-ncis-isn’t-on-tonight

Now Playing

If you were planning to kick back with a new episode of NCIS tonight, you may be disappointed. The world of politics is taking over broadcast TV as the nation tunes in for Super Tuesday results on Tuesday, March 3.Voters will hit the polls in the 14 Super Tuesday states to help decide which Democratic candidate will win the nomination for the 2020 presidential election, and many broadcast and cable news channels will replace regular programming with political news coverage. Thus, some of our favorite CBS shows, including NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted, will not air this Tuesday.

The good news is NCIS will return next week on Tuesday, March 10 with an all-new episode titled “In a Nutshell.” It promises to be a pretty creepy one as the team investigates the death of a Navy officer who was killed in the same way his parents were murdered 10 years earlier. The investigation eventually leads them to a storage container filled with dollhouses that display recreations of murder scenes. We can’t believe this show still manages to give us of chills in Season 17! CBS isn’t the only network which will host Super Tuesday results coverage. Find out how to watch those political numbers roll in live right here.

NCIS returns Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on CBS. Mark Harmon and Emily Wickersham, NCISPhoto: Eddy Chen, CBS