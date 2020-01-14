here’s-where-you-can-buy-the-bmw-tupac-was-shot-in

January 14, 2020 | 5: 36pm

Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur at the “Sunset Park” Premiere in 1996. BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The BMW that rapper Tupac Shakur was in when he was fatally shot is up for sale — for the cool price of $1.75 million.

“There is a small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was but it is hard to tell,” a listing on CelebrityCars.com reads. “It has been completely restored to the condition it was in before his death and has just received a new coat of paint.”

The sleek black 1996 BMW 750iL was leased by Death Row Records and was being driven by label boss Suge Knight when Shakur was gunned down.

Restorers have covered up the bullet holes — but the seller provided a picture of them “as a reference.”

Celebrity Cars Las Vegas / SWNS

“The wheels have been replaced with the same wheels that it had at the time of the shooting,” the posting reads.

The car has had “several owners” since Shakur’s death — but the posting says this is the first time it has been up for public sale.

The black car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot by unknown drive-by assassins. The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

The legendary “Changes” rapper was killed in Las Vegas on the evening of Sept. 7, 1996, while leaving a Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match with Knight.

The black beamer was stopped at a red light on East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when shots rang out, hitting the West Coast rapper. He died from his injuries six days later.

Brooklyn rapper Biggie Smalls was accused of being behind the slaying, but he denied any involvement — and was fatally shot to death six months later in a drive-by shooting.

Both deaths are still unsolved.

The car sale site says anyone making an offer on the car — advertised as “only $1,750,000” — will have to cough up a $20,000 refundable deposit and sign a confidentiality agreement.