here’s-when-we-can-expect-the-“expanse-season-5”-and-what’s-the-plot-that’s-going-to-be-followed-with-the-cast???-expanse-season-5-on-amazon?-cast,-trailer-and-plot.

Amazon Prime had announced the release of the Expanse season 5 even before the fourth Season was premiered. This happened because of fans’ online petition, tweets, and requests after the announcement of cancellation.Breck Eisner shared a tweet on 22nd February 2020, announcing the wrap-up of production. He wrote, “lowering the Expanse season five flags at 5a. That’s a wrap! I am proud of the work we have done this year”. So it’s a piece of good news that the production is finished, but the show has a lot of animations. So post-production will definitely take some time. The trend of previous release dates, season 5 is expected to hit the screen in later part of 2020, maybe December.Earlier Netflix shared its platform, but now it can be found only on Amazon prime videos. No trailer has been released as of now.The show is based upon the colonization and relation among different planets in the cosmos. It takes you to a virtual future where the solar system is colonized. The crew of the Rocinante hatched a conspiracy that threatens the peace and harmony in the space. As different planets have their own course of rules. So, it will also include some political rivalry.Season 5 is based upon the fifth book of the Expanse novels called Nemesis Games. The novel states that interplanetary colonization and collapse of the old power structure and with the new one along with Racine tries to reach home.Episode 8 of the upcoming season is said to be a big one for chief engineer Naomi Nagata. The writer of the novel wrote on Twitter, “Naomi Nagata is the Biggest Badass in Space.”Cast includes Steven Strait as Rocinante, Captain Jim Holden, as Anvar as ship’s pilot Alex Kamal. Technical crew member includes Dominique Tripper and Wes Chatham.